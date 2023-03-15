On the fourth delay in accompanying their children to kindergarten, a 50 euro fine for the parents: the proposal of the Como Municipality council to modify the regulation of early childhood services, approved by the executive led by the mayor Alessandro Rapinese, causes discussion and now awaited in the City Council for discussion, which should take place next week.

“It is a pedagogical measure to encourage and improve educational intervention within our nursery schools”, explains the deputy mayor and councilor for educational policies Nicoletta Roperto. The proposals to amend the regulation of the nursery schools were made after an evaluation with the coordinators. “We want to enforce the timetables – adds Roperto – and avoid the continuous delays that cause problems both for the activity and for the staff schedules. There is a little tolerance, but more than four delays means a constant situation and we believe a measure is right to avoid it and guarantee peace of mind for educators in activities with children”.

In the courtroom, the oppositions argue and even think of resorting to the TAR. Andrée Cesareo, deputy secretary of the Como Democratic Party observes: “The direction in which to go should be to extend the opening hours so that they are compatible with public transport delays, with traffic, with families where both work. I will verify, within the limits of my role and together with the councilors, the possibility of appealing against this administrative act”.

Assessments are also made on the condition of the city streets. Brothers of Italy sinks: “We look forward to the mayor giving families weekly carnets for travel by balloon or seaplane, so as to facilitate the journey from home to kindergarten. We hope that this measure will be canceled and that, before thinking about the fines, the sheriff will take concrete action to improve traffic and the Como road system”.