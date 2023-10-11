Commuter trains | Train traffic in the capital region returns to normal after months of track work

The journey times of K, I and P trains will be reduced when the track works no longer slow down traffic.

The main line and Kehärada local train service will return to normal on Monday, October 23, says HSL in its announcement.

From then on, the K, I and P trains have a ten-minute interval during rush hours. The trains run every five minutes on the common section between Hiekkaharju and Helsinki.

From October 23, every P-train continues again from the Airport to Tikkurila and on to Helsinki. In addition, every train stops again in Vehkala.

Train travel times are shortened when track works do not slow down traffic.

There will also be changes to the schedules of buses passing through the ring and main railway stations in Vantaa and Kerava. There will also be changes to the buses in Tuusula.

Travel times and the shift intervals on K, I and P trains have been longer than usual since May, because track work has been carried out in Tikkurila. The work is due to the fact that a fourth track is wanted for the use of long-distance traffic and the commuter trains of Riihimäki and Lahti.

When the track work started in May, K-trains started to run with reduced frequency and the travel time increased by 2–3 minutes.

The travel time of I and P trains increased by 2–6 minutes, and on the eastern section passing through Tikkurila, instead, the shift interval was extended to 20 minutes.

Correction 11.10. 3:26 p.m.: The matter was announced by HSL, not the city of Helsinki.