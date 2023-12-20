Commuter trains | Gear fault in Leppävaara – every second departure from A trains is cancelled

More detailed information about the duration of the disruption will be available after eight o'clock, Fintraffic informs.

In danger of alder a gear fault was discovered at half past seven, which is why every other departure of the A-trains from Helsinki has been cancelled.

According to Fintraffic, the maintenance unit is about to arrive at the scene at eight o'clock.

A more detailed schedule estimate of the duration of the disruption will be available after eight o'clock.

