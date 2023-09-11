“Individual commitment to a group effort.

That’s what makes a team,

a company, a society

and a functioning civilization.”

Vincent Lombardi

H1… Imagine a summer morning, choose the day, around eleven in an RA store – for red and yellow – a little girl seven years old Follow whoever you think can give you something, is in Pedro Anaya and Jaime Nunó. If the authorities in the matter decide to attend to the case, they will find it there. She and her teenage brother have taken over the site to get coins and foodsays the little girl They live in the quarries, but they like to be there, a lady tells me that it is common to see her and that she follows people for money, her mother is pregnant and it seems that she is expecting another girl, she bosses them around, they say, not me Listen to me, I only have a knot that I cannot undo, it is only seven years and the sagacity of an adult, seven years and childhood in retreat. 21st century and humanity does not tighten the screws, societies take a long time to react, governments to respond. Then I am left thinking, the authority may come for them, but what will it do? What institution will protect them, feed them, educate them, give them peace and a future, there is none! If I’m wrong, correct me. These issues that we do not see are the ones that matter and define our degree of civility.

H2… Three teenagers, high school students were selected to go to a science competition in Brazil in mid-Septemberhe project is about organic plasticjust think the importance of young people being concerned about reducing pollution and taking care of the planet. What do you believe? there is no sponsorship, there is no government to support in this case, nor companies – which should be interested in the issue in this agricultural region with many containers – nor philanthropists. They study in a private school, it is true, but science and knowledge They do not distinguish between public and private, not all those who go to private institutions have the necessary resources at hand and this is another level. The event is promoted by the Latin American Society of Science and Technology. Which is in Brazil, yes… in this world you travel and learn… we already saw Darwin writing “The Origin of Species” from a distance. If you know anyone, a natural or legal person, who wants to contribute and support the students, tell me. Urgent.

H3… The city without water, the future whispers in the ear of the city. The priority appeared in case we didn’t have it in our sights, breathing and water that’s what we are, let’s not look for it. The Canals that supply the plants water purifiers They must be protected. Spot. That is a matter of national security and it has reason to exist.

“Consummatum est” if nothing extraordinary happens a woman will be elected President on June 2. Xóchitl or Claudianote that I wrote in strict order of appearance, first was Xóchitl, she will coordinate the efforts of the Broad Front for Mexicoand Claudia will be the National Coordinator of the Committees of the Fourth Transformation. The man-president gave her the “staff of command” she likes to create symbols, she took it and began to decide, the first thing was to separate the Omar García Harfuch of command in the Secretariat of Security, they say that at the moment it seems that he wants him for Head of Government. Monreal sees the presidential word fade away, in the change of hands of the baton whatever explanation you want, I remembered that “it’s not you, it’s me”… a friend told me that.

To have a reason to exist, the government in power needs to define itself for once. democrat you’ll make it?

PS – Please let’s not live as if nothing happened.

