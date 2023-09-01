The Public Prosecution Service demanded 50 hours of community service against a 33-year-old woman from Venlo on Friday for threatening and insulting writer Pim Lammers. Joyce N. is the first of the five suspects who will stand trial for this on Friday afternoon before the police judge of the court in Utrecht.

Because of the death threats, Lammers withdrew as a poet for the Children’s Book Week in February. The suspect from Venlo is said to have sent Lammers a message via Instagram in which she called him ‘pedo’ and said: ‘They should hang you.’

The reason for the death threat was a ten-year-old story by Lammers about the relationship between a teenage boy and his trainer. There was a fuss about this at the beginning of this year after the Christian lobby group Family in Danger, presenter Monique Smit and model Kim Feenstra shared a few sentences from the story online, without context.

N. does not think she has gone too far, she said. “I had no intention of threatening him. I wanted to express my opinion. I yelled at him more than threatened,” she said. She said she acted out of emotion. “Normally I don’t react so impulsively.”

After the case against N., a 22-year-old man from Hoevelaken, a 31-year-old man from Kaatsheuvel, a 19-year-old man from Venlo and a 34-year-old woman from Amsterdam are on trial for threats and insults. The police judge will rule in all five cases at the end of the afternoon.

