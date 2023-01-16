It was a deliberate, malicious, harmful and unacceptable action. With those words, a police judge in The Hague today sentenced a man and a woman for seriously threatening three ministers. One of the suspects is Zwolle activist Eline van ‘t N., who was previously convicted of the torch incident at the front door of Minister Sigrid Kaag’s residence.

