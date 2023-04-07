Both officers were on their way in a police car in February 2022 to help with a report. The driver (28) drove at a speed of between 110 and 115 kilometers per hour, but without a flashing light and siren. The cyclist (a 22-year-old student) crossed the road and the officer could no longer avoid him.
The student is permanently paralyzed in his right arm. The officer and a colleague were also injured. The judge finds it careless and inattentive on the part of the driver of the police car. The great rush he was making at that time was also unnecessary, according to the judge. “You should and could have acted differently,” the court said.
The Northern Netherlands police have apologized to the victim. Acting chief of police Joop de Schepper says that the officer made a wrong assessment by driving too fast to a report that was not urgent enough for that. But the ruling also affects the agent a lot, says De Schepper: ,,There is also an eye for that. His managers have care and attention for him. I’m going to talk to him myself.”
The agent can continue to work. According to a spokesman for the unit, the conviction does not lead to a criminal record.
