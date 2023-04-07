Both officers were on their way in a police car in February 2022 to help with a report. The driver (28) drove at a speed of between 110 and 115 kilometers per hour, but without a flashing light and siren. The cyclist (a 22-year-old student) crossed the road and the officer could no longer avoid him.

The student is permanently paralyzed in his right arm. The officer and a colleague were also injured. The judge finds it careless and inattentive on the part of the driver of the police car. The great rush he was making at that time was also unnecessary, according to the judge. “You should and could have acted differently,” the court said.