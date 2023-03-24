Forum Member of Parliament Gideon van Meijeren will receive community service for driving without a driving licence. During the session it came to light that in 2010 and 2011 he had also been behind the wheel while drinking.

The Public Prosecution Service believes that Van Meijeren has ‘completely ignored’ the safety, the judge agreed. “In a short time he has gone wrong twice.” He will be sentenced to 60 hours of community service, plus one week’s probation if he fails to do so.

Van Meijeren had to appear before the police judge on Friday for driving through a red light with a light moped, while his driver’s license had previously been taken away by the judge.

The Forum Member of Parliament was arrested in December 2021. Van Meijeren had previously lost his driver’s license because he had refused to cooperate with a breath test, something he called a ‘physical examination’. Van Meijeren refused because he felt that the police were following him. The MP also said that he was a ‘teetotal’. When photos of him emerged with glasses of drink, he stated: “To raise the glass.” See also Defeat against Leverkusen: Eintracht saves for Europe

The 34-year-old politician said he did not know he was running a red light, nor did he realize that you are not allowed to ride a moped without a driver’s license.

Van Meijeren did not come to court today. “It is a very simple matter,” he told this newspaper. “I have sent a written confession and apology to the judge. There is nothing else to defend.”

Remarkably enough, the session revealed that Van Meijeren has also been behind the wheel while drinking in 2010 and 2011. This came up when the judge discussed his ‘criminal record’. This was not included in the sentence, because it was more than five years ago.

Van Meijeren’s statement that he is a teetotaller is in stark contrast to complaints from the security service of the House of Representatives. He would have found him drunk several times and ‘requested’ him to leave the ‘Kamergebouw’.

Watch the video in which Van Meijeren previously said that he is a ‘teetotaller’: See also Sibelius Violin Competition | "The winner was overwhelming" - Sakari Oramo, who led the Jury of the Sibelius Violin Competition, explains the clear reason why many favorite Dmytro Udovichenko dropped to third

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or Apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about politics here: