The year twenty and twenty will be remembered for a long time. Yes, the Corona year back then! Waiting and hoping, worry and fear, closings and openings and closings again.

New words found their way into everyday language around the world. The talk was, the talk is, of incidence and reproduction rate, of aerosols, source clusters and spreaders, community masks and hygiene concepts, of lockdown or shutdown as a breakwater. The Mannheimer alone found more than a thousand new word formations in the context of Corona Leibniz Institute for the German Language.

The year of the permanent crisis vocabulary was at the same time for most a year of forced breaks, the periods broken out of the usual, hectic events.

And in the phases everyday and self-evident often got completely new meaning, new validity and new discoveries of gratitude.

New appreciation for one another

Children and young people missed the otherwise often hated school. Groups of friends, families and neighbors have noticed how important they can be for one another. Miserably paid workers in intensive care units suddenly received applause and respect.

In the midst of the madness of conspiracy grumbling, the recognition for those responsible in offices or clinics, for the people who now hardly ever know breaks, asserted itself again and again.

Christian Drosten’s educational corona podcasts also contributed to the recognition, as did the many in science journalism who, also for the Tagessspiegel, continuously acted as interpreters and made hundreds of epidemiological, virological studies readable for the public.

The thanks for such work of the clarification can hardly be big enough, a thank you that can let the riding around on mishaps and omissions take a back seat.

The virologist Christian Drosten has guided us through the year – now he even has to serve as a template for smokers. Photo: Reuters / Matthias Rietschel

We are privileged with our health system

How damn privileged, said a friend the other day on the phone, we are in a democratic constitutional state with a functioning health system. Yes. And everything we do, that we touch, that touches, helps and connects us, is the result of the inventions and experiences of thousands upon thousands of other people before and with us, to whom one can be thankful.

That’s good because the thought is mind-blowing. We owe everything to others, technology, arts, research, the telephone, the Internet, and at the beginning of today’s civilization: language that has become script.

Hence the reference to a publicly available gift on the subject, one of the most beautiful programs of the year 2020, which is dominated by the screen. The breathtaking, three-part version is recommended Documentation “The saga of writing. It can be seen on the arte media library until January 19th.

The directors David Sington and Martin de la Fouchardière describe the sensational calligraphy of progress from Egyptian hieroglyphs and Chinese characters to the alphabet, from papyrus to Gutenberg’s printing press to typing on the smartphone.

Without writing, the everyday and obvious, without this result of the inventions and experiences of thousands upon us, we would not be us. And the literacy of mankind is going mad, almost viral. In 1960 only 42 percent of the world’s population could read and write, In 2016 it was 86 percent.

In many places, the corona year has closed school gates. Everything that catches up and promotes literacy will be all the more important in the coming years. The simple thanks to the font: This is also a finding from 2020.