The Acting Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier General Abdullah Khamis Al-Hadidi, in the presence of the Director General of Police Operations, Brigadier Abdullah Ali Mankhs, launched the initiative launched by the City Comprehensive Police Station in cooperation with the Community Police Department and in conjunction with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, represented by a bike «scooter» within the area of ​​the center’s jurisdiction Which came under the title “Community Police Scooter”, in order to monitor negative phenomena and solve them quickly.

The Acting Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police affirmed that the leadership is keen, within the framework of its development plan, to develop its services aimed at the public of dealers in innovative ways in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing security and safety and instilling a culture of innovation in the institutional work environment, in addition to enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided.

The Acting Head of the Madinah Comprehensive Police Station, Lieutenant Colonel Yusef Al-Tunaiji, explained that the work team headed by the Director of the Community Police Branch at the Center, Captain Hassan Al-Awadi, included a scooter as part of the center’s work, which will usually be present in the celebrations and events that will be held on the emirate’s land, where its work will focus on monitoring and resolving negative phenomena. As quickly as required, as well as providing advice and instructions that must be adhered to and followed to ensure the safety of everyone.





