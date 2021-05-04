This May 4 Elections to the Community of Madrid have been held. The polling stations have closed their doors at 8:00 p.m., so the vote count is now being carried out, although the first exit polls give a clear victory to the current president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

With 33.46% of the votes counted, the PP achieves 62 deputies, followed by the PSOE, with 26. Third is More Madrid, which reaches up to 24 seats, in fourth position is Vox, what It gets 13, while United We can get 11. For their part, Citizens It does not achieve representation in the Madrid Assembly and loses all 26 voters in the 2019 elections.

Results by municipalities

Madrid

With 13.94% of the votes counted, the PP would rise as the first force with 41.46% of the votes. They would be followed by the PSOE (18.6%), Más Madrid (18.36%), Unidas Podemos (8.73%), VOX (8.16%) and Ciudadanos (3.12%)

Torrejón de Ardoz

The count in Torrejón de Ardoz, with 34.04% scrutinized, grants 45.3% of the votes to Isabel Díaz Ayuso. They are followed by the PSOE (18.8%), Más Madrid (15.67%), VOX (8.55%), Unidas Podemos (7.24%) and Ciudadanos (2.77%).

Getafe

The count in Getafe stands at 23.11% of the votes. With 22,258 counted votes, the PP has received 34.16% of the votes. The second force would be the PSOE, with 25.36%. More Madrid (17.63%), Unidas Podemos (9.69%), VOX (8.51%) and Ciudadanos (2.69%) would close the list of the main political parties.

Leganes

With 41.48% of the vote, the PP received 35.58% of the votes. Behind them are the PSOE (24.19%), Más Madrid (18.94%), Unidas Podemos (8.64%), VOX (8%) and Ciudadanos (2.95%).

Pozuelo de Alarcón

With 34.44% of the votes, Isabel Díaz Ayuso received 62.86% of the votes. They are followed by VOX (11.64%), PSOE (9.8%), Más Madrid (8.02%), Ciudadanos (4.15%) and Unidas Podemos (2.52%).

Saint Sebastian of the kings

With 31.95% of the vote counted, the PP has received 43.25% of the votes. They are followed by the PSOE (19.81%), Más Madrid (15.75%), VOX (8.68%), Unidas Podemos (6.81%) and Ciudadanos (3.89%).

Mostoles

With 38.43% of the vote counted, the PP has received 40.74% of the votes cast. They are followed by the PSOE (20.58%), Más Madrid (17.49%), VOX (9.22%), Unidas Podemos (7.48%) and Ciudadanos (2.78%).

The PP could govern alone according to the polls

The first polls published simultaneously at the end of the polls point to a resounding victory for the Popular Party (PP) and its candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. According to the GAD3 survey for Telemadrid, the PP would oscillate between 62 and 65 parliamentarians, but would not reach an absolute majority. Behind them, the PSOE would get between 25 and 28. More Madrid (21-24), VOX (12-14) and United We Can (10-11) would also obtain representation. For its part, Citizens would not reach the required 5%. The absolute majority is established at 69 deputies.

Another poll published by La Razón is slightly more cautious with the results of Díaz Ayuso, who would get 61 seats. The PSOE would lose 7 seats and reach 30. More Madrid (22), VOX (12) and Unidos Podemos (11) would complete the parliamentary range.