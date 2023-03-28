NNothing tests the relationship of adult siblings as much as inheritance. Especially when they inherit a property after the death of their parents. According to estimates by the data portal Statista, around 4.34 million properties will be inherited from one generation to the next in Germany between 2015 and 2024, including around 1.7 million single-family homes in the western German states. In millions of these cases, the beneficiaries find themselves in a community of heirs, and this holds the potential to tear apart family ties. “Are you still talking to each other or have you already inherited?” The vernacular speaks from long and regular experience. Cologne-based expert for inheritance law and mediator, Katharina Mosel, is convinced that those who tend to talk more and, above all, openly with each other have the better chance of mastering the situation without a deep rift. In her experience, domestic bickering is often a proxy war. “Old emotions are boiling up,” says the lawyer.

How does this happen?

There are two answers to that. The first is of a legal nature and says: Because there is either no will at all or one that encourages disputes. The second is provided by family psychology: when in doubt, the parental home becomes a symbol for all the emotions associated with the family, one’s own role in the family of origin. Key word: proxy war. But first things first, and thus back to the will. If there is no written last will, the inheritance goes to the next of kin, i.e., in case of doubt, the children. You inherit in equal shares. This is also what a will amounts to, in which the parents, often with the best of Solomon-like intentions, appoint their children as equal heirs. Sounds fair, but it can become a burden, especially if the sibling relationship is strained anyway, or the financial possibilities of the children are very different. According to the motto “Agree after our death”, father and mother delegate the delicate task to the siblings. But unlike money, real estate cannot simply be divided up. As equals, however, the heirs must be unanimous about what happens to the house and farm. Not a matter of course.