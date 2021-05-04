The Association for the Conservation of the Heritage of the Huerta de Murcia (Huermur) learned this week of the dispatch of regional inspectors of the Community to the dependencies of the Ministry of Culture of the Region of Murcia. Specifically, the General Inspection of Services of the regional administration, dependent on the Ministry of Transparency, Participation, and Public Administration, sent an inspector to the headquarters of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage, in the Díaz Cassou building on Santa Teresa Street, to carry out ‘in situ’ inspection work on the operation of that department, after Huermur’s complaint.

Since 2019, the conservation entity filed numerous complaints under Decree 236/2010 on Citizen Services for the «malfunction of these services of the Ministry of Culture, and unjustified delays in the processing of writings and files administrative on historical heritage of the Region of Murcia ». Given the lack of response and solution to the complaints and claims filed, the General Inspection decided to undertake inspection actions directly at the offices and dependencies of the Ministry of Culture.

In September 2020, the General Inspection of Services of the Autonomous Community informed the conservationist entity of the opening of preliminary proceedings of a reserved nature as a result of the complaints made by Huermur against the General Directorate of Cultural Property, and finally, after verifying the reported facts, the Inspectorate decided to send inspectors. “One more sample that puts on the table that something is not working well in the Ministry of Culture,” they point out from Huermur.

Faced with this exceptional and striking situation, Huermur denounces that the operation of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and its Historical Heritage Service is “a perpetual pitorreo to citizens and pro-heritage groups for years”, so demands immediate and root solutions from the new Minister of Culture, María Isabel Campuzano.

By way of reflection, they indicate from the conservationist entity that “it is only necessary to take a tour of the heritage of our Region to verify that it is in a lamentable state of conservation. ¿Why do we have a Law on Cultural Heritage if real solutions are not seen on monuments?“, So that from Huermur they ask themselves:” What has the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and its managers done so far? “

Huermur points out that it is not acceptable that the General Directorate and its services, which are entrusted with the important task of safeguarding, protecting and enhancing the historical and cultural heritage of the Region of Murcia, present a «operation so abnormal, that accumulates delays of months, and even years, in the resolution and processing of numerous files administrative authorities for the protection of monuments, complaints, requests for access to public information, or various inquiries. To which must be added numerous investigations opened by the Ombudsman from Madrid at the request of Huermur, for similar events, and for not complying with something as simple as the administrative procedure law to resolve in time, form, and adequately. the briefs and files, “they add.

Finally, Huermur hopes that the General Inspection of Services will get to the bottom of the matter, so he requests the person in the investigation to ensure its due course, and will bring the abnormal functioning of these Culture departments to the knowledge of the parliamentary groups of the Regional Assembly.