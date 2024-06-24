Loan Danilo Peñaa small of five years, has triggered an intense search, keeping the community in suspense after his disappearance.

According to national media, loan He was last seen on June 13, in the town of 9 de Julio, in the province of Corrientes, during a family lunch at his paternal grandmother’s house.

According to relatives, after the meal three adults and five children, including loanthey went to the mountains in search of oranges, however when they returned the boy did not return with the group.

It was said that at first they thought that Loan could have been lost in the area, However, later the clues revealed something more worrying.

Authorities have arrested six people related to eThe Loan case, including relatives and friends close to the minor’s family, among whom are former Navy captain Carlos Pérez and his wife Victoria Villalba, a municipal official, who were present at the lunch and were last seen with loan in his car days after his disappearance, crossing to the neighboring province of Chaco.

According to the authoritiesthe investigation points to the possibility that Loan has been kidnapped In a case that could be related to the human trafficking.

According to local media, the place where the minor was last seen is very close to the roads that connect Argentina with the borders of Brazil and Paraguay.

It was announced that the police are also investigating the possible involvement of Walter Maciel, municipal commissioner, who initially coordinated the search and authorized the departure of the suspects from the town shortly after the disappearance.

The minor’s family has expressed their desperation and distrust of local authorities, especially the commissarwho is accused of discouraging the search for loan.