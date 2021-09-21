Many people cannot find what they are looking for in the real estate market. Anyone who is no longer willing to compromise can found a community housing project. Like the “group without a name” from Frankfurt.

A.ll want to go to the fourth floor with a view to the southwest, because it is the brightest there. The Circle of Friends is not yet in complete agreement as to who will move in where. It’s much too early for that. So far, the shared house, which will be in Frankfurt’s Hilgenfeld in a few years, has only existed on paper. Gathered around a table, they show the plans – here the common rooms, there the apartments, there a small shop.

The “group without a name” is one of around 50 initiatives that want to live together under one roof in Frankfurt. The group calls their project GON conspecifics; many members come from the cultural sector: a filmmaker, an actress, designer, advertiser, but also a teacher and a social worker are there. Most of them are already at the end of their working lives. “Younger people are still in the career phase. We are already behind us, ”says Fred Schubert, owner of an advertising agency. Two comrades-in-arms jumped out because the planning took up a lot of time and they didn’t want to wait four years to move in. “Maybe in the end none of our group lives there, but we don’t just think about ourselves,” says Andreas Obst, who is committed to people with disabilities.