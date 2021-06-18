This programming game has many tools that unleash the potential and imagination of the players.

Announced just a few weeks ago and launched in full E3 2021, Game Builder Garage (in Spain, Video Game Studio) is giving a lot to talk about on social networks, thanks to the many creations of the community. From recreating minigames of Mario Party, up to F-Zero fully functional, here you will see some creations that can be made in the title.

Each creation has its download code.We have a more … friendly version of PT for those who get too scared with the original demo. If you played Rythm heaven, you can enjoy your karate minigame thanks to the creative mind of another player. And how about a F-Zero for your fans of yesteryear? All these games you can try them in Game Builder Garage, thanks to its code system that allows you to to download the creations of other users.

If you are a connoisseur of Mario Party, then you will surely remember the minigame where you cook. Someone else was encouraged to create the game “Ball” by Game & Watch, and if you prefer something more recent, there is also DOOM Eternal, in a not-so-bloody version.

What did you think of these creations? Don’t worry if you don’t have the creative prowess of these people, as the game includes lessons to take you by the hand, until you feel comfortable and let your imagination fly. Game Builder Garage is available only on Nintendo Switch.

