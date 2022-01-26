Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 9:40 p.m.



The Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine of the Region of Murcia (Semes Murcia) warned this Wednesday that the health crisis “is not solved” and warned of “the tension suffered by emergency physicians throughout the territory.” Faced with this situation, this organization called for “prudence and good sense.” The president of Semes Murcia, Pascual Piñera, pointed out, in this regard, that “the crisis in the health system is very serious, and our duty is to remember, in the face of upcoming government decisions, that the growing problem of human resources in Spanish health is not going to to end the new phase of sustained control of Covid-19 ».

In a statement, the expert pointed out that this can only be done by making correct and adequate political decisions. “Acute and emergency health workers are here as part of the solution and we only want to be heard for what we are: professionals of vital importance for the proper functioning of the system,” he stressed.

“The overload has not diminished and the situation in the ER continues to be critical, with exhausted health professionals and suffering their own medical casualties from Covid,” he warned. The emergency room doctors of the Region once again demand from the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the specialty of Emergency Medicine and Emergencies “to guarantee the safety of patients and the National Health System.” Without this measure, “in the coming years the Spanish population will not have doctors to cover the demanded coverage, since many students who want to be specialists are forced to leave our country,” warns Piñera.