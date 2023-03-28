Dubai (Union)

Coinciding with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, when everyone races towards doing good and distributing alms and gifts to the poor and needy, the Ministry of Community Development is intensifying awareness efforts to preserve the funds of benefactors and protect them from any form of exploitation, and to ensure that they reach those who deserve them, in line with the provisions of Federal Law No. 3 For the year 2021 regarding the organization of donations and its executive regulations, which are compatible with the traditions and culture of the UAE, in a way that enhances efforts in support of giving and charitable and humanitarian work in society, through a set of texts and laws that regulate the process of collecting, receiving and presenting donations.

In this context, Hessa Abdul Rahman Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Community Development, confirmed that community members can make in-kind or financial donations to licensed charities, or deposit donations in funds available in commercial centers and public places, and prepare or buy and distribute food to families. In the neighborhood, or distributing breakfast meals and dates to passers-by, or placing boxes of water in mosques, all of these authentic habits do not violate the law as long as they do not carry out any kind of money-raising and donations for illegal purposes.

She explained that outsourcing restaurants to prepare a fasting breakfast for a sum of money is an explicit violation of the law, as it is not possible to ensure that assistance reaches those who deserve it, just as it is not within the competence of restaurants to search for the needy or distribute donations of food and drink, which makes donors vulnerable to fraud and exploitation, and accordingly the law Such actions that fall within the framework of fundraising are prohibited.

Hessa Tahlak stressed the need to be careful, and not to respond to unlicensed fundraising campaigns, whether through social media, or through SMS messages, or in markets, shops and workplaces, as Federal Law No. 3 of 2021 regarding the organization of Donations, he indicated that “a natural person is prohibited from performing or performing any act with the aim of collecting or accepting donations from the public by any means of collection except after obtaining a permit specifying the collection mechanism and channels.”

In a related context, Hessa Tahlak confirmed that one of the most important goals of the donation regulation law is “protecting the donors’ funds, and delivering donations to the beneficiaries,” explaining that the law has set for those found to violate the provisions and regulations stipulated, a penalty of imprisonment and a fine of up to five hundred thousand dirhams.