The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi revealed the success of the “Taqahwa” platform, the innovative digital platform aimed at providing marital counseling and guidance, through specialists, in reducing the chances of divorce between spouses by 80%, noting that the platform contributes to strengthening family cohesion and raising awareness. It is important to seek counseling in the early stages, in order to reduce the causes of divorce in the first years of marriage.

An innovation analyst in the department, Al-Yazia Al-Falasi, said that the percentage of satisfaction among the spouses participating in the “Takahwa” platform project amounted to 90%, while the chances of divorce decreased by 80% through the platform’s success in improving communication, reducing disputes and building trust between spouses, by providing marital counseling. Under the supervision of a group of specialists.

While the department affirmed its keenness to provide psychological and social counseling and counseling to couples through the “Tahahwa” platform, which takes proactive steps aimed primarily at protecting married life from problems that hinder the stability and progress of families for the better, while maintaining complete privacy for service applicants, stressing that Measuring the impact of the platform’s effectiveness is one of the important elements to ensure that its success is evaluated based on approved and measurable indicators, to support the expansion and sustainability plans of this project.

She called for the need to make the most of the incentive programs of the “Takahwa” platform aimed at enhancing communication between family members and society and bridging emotional gaps as a result of the preoccupation of one party in the family, whether it is for work, study or the requirements of life, especially in light of this exceptional atmosphere that the world is going through.

The department stressed that the results of the studies and research that it carried out reflect the importance of the role played by the “Tahwa” platform, as the results of the studies showed that about 62% of Emirati couples are exposed to divorce during the first four years of their marriage, noting that the causes of divorce, according to studies It comes as a result of poor communication and conflict resolution skills between spouses, and the lack of quality time that couples spend with each other, in addition to the delay or failure to seek help from specialists in family and marital relations in the early stages.

The department attributed the choice of the name “Tahwa” as a traditional Emirati word with an authentic character in customs and traditions, and it suggests conversation and familiarity, and discussing important matters in a manner characterized by the spirit of the family, participating in the discussion between the parties of the two families, and addressing any challenges during the stages of their family life, and resolving conflicts, especially those special Through understanding and communicating with children, which may lead to family problems between spouses, in addition to providing support and guidance to couples who face difficulties in communicating with each other to raise happy children and a cohesive family, and build a society that enjoys a high quality of life.

The platform provides a comfortable environment that guarantees confidentiality and privacy.