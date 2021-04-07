The Ministry of Community Development announced the modernization of procedures and services related to the Emirati families’ membership card for families joining the “Al Sanaa” project, after providing the card with smart features approved by the “blockchain” technology.

She explained that the printed membership card was canceled and replaced with an electronic card, in line with the Ministry’s initiatives that keep pace with the vision of smart transformation in services in line with the directions of the UAE digital government and in line with the current conditions imposed by the “Covid 19” pandemic.

Afra Buhumaid, Director of the Productive Families Programs Department at the Ministry, revealed a bunch of advantages that were provided through the new electronic “Al-Sanaa” project membership card, which was adopted as an alternative to commercial licenses in some electronic platforms such as “Noon” and “kiosks” in order to achieve exemption of productive families from Some fees. The card was approved for registration through the suppliers system of the Federal Government at the Ministry of Finance, and members of the “Al Sanaa” project were exempted from registration fees, which enhances the opportunities to support productive citizen families and stimulates them to expand their business and increase their income.

Buhumaid confirmed that the electronic membership card for the “Al Sanaa” project for productive families has been approved in many marketing programs that will support the productivity of families and achieve the best possible marketing of their products through exhibitions and traditional marketing outlets affiliated with the Ministry in addition to participating in the “Al Sanaa” pavilion for productive Emirati families. In the global village.

Afra Buhumaid said that the conditions of remote work and the virtual shift in the provision of development services at the level of the ministry had achieved significant positive results during the last period, which had an impact on training and rehabilitation opportunities for productive families, referring to a package of training and rehabilitation courses, theoretical and practical, that were provided virtually “remotely” And the increase in the turnout of productive families to attend these courses and programs, with a participation rate of 254 percent during the last year 2020, has been achieved compared to what was presented in 2019.

Statistics from the Ministry of Community Development confirmed that since its launch in 2008 until the end of last year 2020, the “Al Sanaa” project has achieved more than 57 million dirhams as total income for Emirati families participating in the membership of productive families in various productive projects.

The number of productive Emirati families enrolled in the “Al-Sanaa” project in the Ministry of Community Development reached about 2,800 families running various commercial and professional projects under the name of micro-projects within the framework of the ministry’s efforts and vision to support productive Emirati families of various groups and stimulate participation and competition in a competitive shopping environment and increase their income. Families and developing their products, in addition to encouraging and exploiting the energies, talents and youth in an effort to create the best ideas and productive projects.

The Emirati families produced products vary to include food products, clothes, accessories, perfumes, care products, handicraft and heritage products, printing projects, arts, furniture, furnishings and other smart and traditional marketing ideas.

The Ministry of Community Development places supporting the Emirati family among its priorities according to the principle of achieving family cohesion and community cohesion, promoting the will and ambition of the Emirati family, supporting its stability, achieving its prosperity, and consolidating its happiness and the well-being of its children.

The “Al Sanaa” project is one of the Ministry’s sustainable projects aimed at upgrading the economic level of productive Emirati families, diversifying their sources of income, investing the energies of their members, developing their capabilities and refining their skills to be owners of pioneering projects with developed and innovative visions that contribute to supporting the family economy in particular and the national economy in general.