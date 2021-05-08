Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi recently reviewed the most prominent developments in the “Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024”, during a remote meeting of the leaders of the six strategic axes, namely “education”, “employment”, “social care” and “access Comprehensive, “Health and Rehabilitation,” and “Enablers.”

The ambitious strategy falls within the framework of the department’s commitment to lead the national efforts aimed at making the Emirate of Abu Dhabi an inclusive and enabling city for people of determination to be an essential element in the comprehensive development process in the emirate, through constructive cooperation with strategic partners in the government, private and third sectors.

The virtual meeting was held in the presence of Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, where the most important developments and developments related to workflow within each of the six axes of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024 were highlighted. The meeting also witnessed extensive discussions about the current operational plans and future activities, which represent a solid pillar to enhance the integration and empowerment of people of determination and to optimize the use of their energies, to contribute to advancing sustainable development in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Al Dhaheri stressed the importance of the strategy in activating the role of people of determination in the social and economic life of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, pointing out that it represents a response to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in supporting and achieving the aspirations of the owners The people of determination who are an integral part of the Emirati society cohesive and mutually supportive.

Al Dhaheri said: “We have achieved tangible achievements and remarkable progress within the six axes since the launch of the strategy in the last year 2020, which is primarily due to the concerted joint efforts with our partners from the government, private and third sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which prompts us to continue our endeavors to empower and activate the role of stakeholders. “People of determination and their families are in the process of transformation towards an inclusive society and creating an environment that guarantees equality and equality for people of determination in rights, services and opportunities with all members of society in all stages of life.”

He explained that the strategy comes in line with the vision of the Department of Community Development to provide a decent life for all individuals in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, calling on the work teams and leaders of the six axes to move forward with serious work and continuous coordination between them to implement all the initiatives planned in the framework of the strategy by the year 2024, while preserving Regular workflow and compliance with the highest standards of quality, professionalism and excellence.

He added: “We value the efforts of the 28 parties participating in the implementation of the various initiatives, reiterating our determination to consolidate the frameworks for continuous cooperation with them to reach our common aspirations in laying the foundations of a cohesive society that achieves happiness, prosperity and well-being for all its members.”

Education hub

The work team based on the Education Axis by the Department of Education and Knowledge, represented by Manal Al-Dossary, Acting Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector, reviewed the department’s plans to implement the educational integration model initiative in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which comes in line with the vision aimed at developing the current education strategy for the owners Of determination in the Emirate, to ensure the provision of inclusive education for them in accordance with international best practices. The team also discussed the activities that were carried out to support the qualitative initiative, which included conducting standard studies for the educational integration model. In this context, 69% of private schools in Abu Dhabi were visited to study the current situation and note current and emerging challenges, as well as to start reviewing the current policies related to inclusive education in the emirate. The team also pointed to building initial partnerships with training providers for workers in the educational sector, and to begin training schools in Abu Dhabi on the inclusive education model.

Employment axis

The “Employment Hub” team from the Human Resources Authority in Abu Dhabi, represented by Hamad Al Shebli, Director of Policy and Institutional Development, highlighted the main objectives of the axis, foremost among which is the initiative to develop a government policy for inclusive employment for people of determination, of which 82% have been completed. The policy aims to empower people of determination by providing them with job opportunities in the government and private sectors. The team also reviewed the most important achievements made during the past year and the first quarter of 2021, which included conducting a comprehensive study and an in-depth analysis of legislation and procedures in force in Abu Dhabi, including analyzing the employment rate of people of determination in government agencies for the year 2020, as well as preparing standard comparisons. As well as reviewing the current policies, and identifying the challenges facing the inclusive employment of people of determination in the labor markets. Work is currently underway to launch a set of questionnaires to study the conditions of people of determination in the work environment.

As for the “inclusive employment” program, which is the second initiative within the “education axis”, the work team indicated the main objectives of the program, which are to create an integrated system for the employment of people of determination in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to implement the outcomes of the inclusive employment policy. The team revealed that 40% of this specific initiative has been completed, including the launch of the “Fellows of Determination” awareness program aimed at Abu Dhabi government employees to support their colleagues of people of determination, in addition to preparing for the application of a professional classification for people of determination, and the creation of a job record dedicated to them in the Abu Dhabi government. And the development of an electronic system that supports the job nomination of people of determination and design a guide for their employment in the emirate

The hub for universal access

The work team based on the “universal access axis” from the Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by Mohammed Hamad bin Fahd Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Transport Sector, discussed the achievements made within the axis, which includes six pioneering initiatives that are implemented in partnership with other bodies, including the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Airports, and Abu Dhabi Ports. At the forefront of these initiatives is the initiative “Comprehensive access to buildings, facilities, transportation and housing for people of determination”, which aims to develop an integrated program for the modernization and development of legislation related to the ease of access and use of facilities, facilities and services for people of determination. The initiative has achieved positive results, the most important of which is the completion of updating the technical provisions for private housing standards and technical provisions for protection from fire risks, and working with the concerned authorities to establish an evaluation system for environmental preparation and preparing a special form to compare the Emirates Code for the Eligible Environment with the relevant local standards.

The light was also highlighted on the initiative “comprehensive access to inclusive sports programs”, which seeks to improve the readiness of sports facilities and coaches to ensure the participation and inclusion of people of determination in all sporting activities and events, in order to achieve the principle of “sport for all”. The first campaign for the initial evaluation of 12 sports clubs has been completed, in cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination.

Axis of social care

The work team of the “Social Care Axis” led by the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, represented by Abdullah Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector, provided a detailed explanation of the most important achievements within the framework of this axis, most notably the issuance and approval of the Handbook Classification of Disabilities for People of Determination in the Emirate Abu Dhabi and its circulation to all concerned authorities to unify data and statistics on people of determination at the federal and local levels, as the percentage of completion of the “Handicap Classification Guide” reached 35%. In addition, a detailed work plan has been developed for the initiative “People of Determination Services Officer”, which aims to appoint a number of people of determination services in the concerned authorities in the government and private sectors in Abu Dhabi. The team also took advanced steps towards building a database for people of determination in the emirate with an achievement rate of 37%, as the electronic link with the concerned local authorities was completed, in addition to preparing a methodology for the People of Determination data register and applying the standard for managing and indexing the record data, in cooperation with the Center Statistics – Abu Dhabi. During the current year 2021, the team is working to continue its efforts in launching and completing the development of five initiatives, all of which fall within the “Social Care Hub” initiatives package.

The axis of health and rehabilitation

The “Health and Rehabilitation Axis” led by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, represented by Dr. Hamid Al-Hashemi, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector, looks forward to continuing to work on the success of the axis’s initiatives to provide comprehensive and integrated rehabilitative health care systems for people of determination and their families, including the different stages of health care, prevention and diagnosis And treatment. During the year 2021, the corridor team is committed to starting the implementation of two main initiatives, namely, “the development of a unified, comprehensive and integrated evaluation framework for people of determination” and the “early intervention” program, which aims to establish integrated programs for detection, diagnosis and early intervention in line with international best practices to help children exposed to delays. Developmental issues and children of determination, in addition to building specialized local capacities in this field and raising community awareness about the importance of early intervention. The Early Childhood Authority implements this program in cooperation with strategic partners in various health, educational and social sectors, to ensure the development of an integrated and sustainable system for early intervention programs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in a manner that ensures raising the quality of life for people of determination and their families.

Axis of enablers

Within the framework of the “enablers” axis led by the Department of Community Development, represented by Dr. Bushra Al-Mulla, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector in the department, the work team discussed a set of specific initiatives that have been activated, as 70% of the initiative “Establishing an Integrated Care System for People of Determination” has been completed. And their families »in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which includes providing health, rehabilitation, educational and social services of high quality and acceptable cost to people of determination in order to meet their invasions and support efforts to create an inclusive environment for them.