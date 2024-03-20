The Community Development Authority in Dubai, as part of the “Ramadan in Dubai” activities that began at the beginning of the holy month under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, organized a meeting for a number of talented people of determination and their mothers. At the Umm Suqeim Council in Dubai, coinciding with Mother’s Day, a number of the most prominent success stories were reviewed, in which mothers contributed to changing the course of the lives of their children of determination, overcoming various challenges and obstacles, and believing in their children’s abilities and their right to reach their fullest potential.

Dubai Horsemen also reviewed how to train children of determination in the sport of horse riding, which is part of the rehabilitation programs approved by the Community Development Authority, and contributes significantly and significantly to the motor, behavioral and psychological development of children. The Director General of the Community Development Authority, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, confirmed that the great support given by the wise leadership to people of determination has contributed to achieving a qualitative shift in the field of services and an inclusive environment, pointing out that the close follow-up of the needs and requirements of people of determination and their families has contributed to the introduction of initiatives and programs that allow them to obtain all Their rights to health, education, empowerment and social inclusion.

She said: “The People of Determination Benefit has contributed to providing tangible support to people of determination and their families, as it has provided them with greater opportunities to obtain education, vocational qualification, and assistive tools that enhance their integration into society. The Authority continues to work directly with the families of people of determination, associations, and agencies providing their services, to gain in-depth knowledge.” to their needs and meet these needs.

The Authority indicated that the number of beneficiaries of the People of Determination benefit since its launch reached 5,498 people of determination beneficiaries, and the value of the amounts disbursed for this benefit amounted to more than 68 million dirhams, which were disbursed to allow people of determination to enter schools and vocational rehabilitation centers, or to obtain support tools or teachers. Shadow or sign language interpreters.

It is noteworthy that the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign was launched before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, as the Dubai Media Council assigned “Brand Dubai” to supervise the implementation of the campaign, in partnership and coordination with more than 20 government and private agencies in order to establish a unified framework that ensures that the festive appearances come out in the best possible way. A possible facet, for the first time in which the celebrations are coordinated, ensuring the best media coverage, to inform the community of Dubai and the UAE of the various Ramadan events and activities that the emirate gathers throughout the blessed month of Ramadan.