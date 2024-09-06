Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi announced the results of the second round of the Sports and Physical Activity Survey, which examines the patterns and trends of society in this field. It showed an increase in the average rate of physical activity in the emirate, according to the standards and recommendations of the World Health Organization, to 50.16% compared to 36% in the first round.

The department revealed that the participation rate in the second round increased by more than 92% compared to the first round of the survey, with 19,289 participants from various segments and categories of society.

38% of people of determination also met the World Health Organization’s standards for weekly physical activity, according to the survey results, compared to 12% in the previous cycle, as the organization recommends that all adults engage in at least 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity or 150 minutes of moderate physical activity every week.

Commenting on the survey results, Mohammed Hilal Al Balushi, Executive Director of the Community Participation and Sports Sector at the Department of Community Development, stressed that the department is keen to promote a healthy and active society and encourage community members to adopt active lifestyles, which contributes to establishing a culture of sports and health in society.

Mohammed Al Balushi said: “The second round of the Sports and Physical Activity Survey is a continuation of the success achieved by the first survey in studying physical activity patterns in the emirate. Its results indicate a tangible improvement in the indicators of individuals’ interest in sports and physical health, which was reflected in an increase in the average rate of physical activity in the emirate to more than 50%, in addition to an increase in the number of individuals participating in the survey to more than 19,000 individuals in society.”

Al Balooshi added that the department, since its establishment, has contributed to strengthening the physical activity system in the emirate, as it has developed supportive policies to empower institutions working in the sports field, in addition to cooperation and coordination with relevant authorities to develop sports facilities and enhance access to them for various segments of society, in addition to launching initiatives aimed at establishing a culture of health and activity in the Abu Dhabi community.

He appreciated the efforts made by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, through organizing community sports events and hosting international sports competitions, which contributed to creating a great positive impact on members of society from different cultures; thus increasing the practice of physical activities in the emirate, praising the awards received by the Council in the “Stevie Awards Middle East and North Africa 2023”, which included the Abu Dhabi 360 program and the “Active Hub” program.

Ahmed Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, stressed that the Council is always keen to participate and promote everything that would achieve the goal of a “healthy community” in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and encourage community members to adopt healthy lifestyles, which would greatly improve the quality of life.

He said: The Sports and Physical Activity Questionnaire has reached its second round, and has added a lot after the success of the first round in studying physical activity patterns in Abu Dhabi, and the clear improvement in the rates of interest of individuals in sports and health.

He added: We can say that this interest has been reflected in the increase in the average rate of physical activity in the emirate, through community events and tournaments, which were supervised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and achieved great success in this regard.

The survey results indicated that 11.08% of children and adolescents spend 60 minutes daily practicing physical activities, and that 70% of people with disabilities participated in sports and sporting events.

40% of participants reported that they regularly walk or run, while football was the most commonly practiced sport at 25%, and swimming at 18%.

57% of the survey participants reported that they use sports facilities, including fitness clubs, parks, and walking and jogging paths, while 59% confirmed that they obtain information about rules, techniques, equipment, and safety from the Internet, while 25% rely on trainers and specialists, and 76% expressed their satisfaction with the quality of sports facilities.

Regarding the reasons for refraining from exercising, 64% of participants who do not exercise believe that exercise is not a priority for them, while 33% feel anxious about their appearance while exercising, while 26% of participants attributed the reason for refraining from exercising to lack of time.

The satisfaction rate with sporting events reached 82%, while 53% of participants attributed the distance from their place of residence as a reason for not attending sporting events.