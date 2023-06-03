A woman left the marital home, leaving behind five children. She rushed to her family’s house to take refuge with them after her patience ran out and she could no longer bear the humiliation and beating of her husband and her children.

The Community Development Authority in Dubai received a report about the case of the youngest child in the family, who was exposed to a difficult psychological condition as a result of marital disputes, so it intervened immediately to stop the psychological and physical harm he was exposed to.

The details of the story told by the authority to «Emirates Today» show that a woman was subjected to husband’s violence and physical assault on her for a long time, which resulted in a state of terror and fear and the collapse of the psychological condition of her youngest child. and collecting information about the family.

The authority’s information revealed that the wife had been a victim of her husband’s violence for years as a result of several reasons that the husband considered a justification for his illegal and moral practices towards his wife. The husband’s mother also exploited her to ignite conflict between the spouses and encourage her son to be violent and demean the mother of his children.

The case study conducted by the commission’s team stated that the wife lacks personal skills, and instead of the husband trying to understand and encourage her,

Helping her to change herself for the better, he continued to treat her by beating, humiliating, and allowing physical abuse of her and the children.

The Commission’s team intervened by holding a series of sessions in an attempt to persuade the woman to reach an understanding with her husband and give him a new opportunity, work on evaluating himself and trying to modify his behavior and performance. At first, the woman refused to accept any attempt to reach an understanding with her husband, as a result of her psychological abuse, which made her hate life, marriage, and motherhood.

The psychologist continued his sessions with the wife until he succeeded in convincing her of the possibility of changing the husband’s treatment and view of her, and the possibility of changing herself and preventing him from bullying her. The team began holding intensive sessions with the child and focusing on treating him for the effects of fear and trauma resulting from the violence.

The Commission’s team trained the wife to acquire skills for indirect self-defense, and she was also taught methods of self-care, personality development, the art of dealing with the husband, as well as the method and skills of dealing with the husband’s mother. The treatment and training sessions resulted in an improvement in the relationship between the spouses during the presence of each of them in his family’s home, to continue the friendly relationship and understanding that led to reconciliation and agreement to resume marital life between two people who learned a lot from their experience and worked to correct mistakes and modify behavior through learning, training and psychological counseling. Psychologist and family counselor Fatima Sajwani confirmed to “Emirates Today” that domestic violence occurs between people who have an intimate relationship, and it may occur in any relationship and may take many forms, including emotional, sexual, and physical abuse, as well as stalking and threats of abuse.

She explained that abusive relationships always involve an imbalance between power and control, adding that the abusive party in the marital relationship uses threats, offensive words and behavior to control the other party.

Sajwani explained that the abuser, that is, the person who abuses and abuses, always has a strong and intelligent personality, but he uses his personality and intelligence negatively, as he mocks them in harming and exploiting the person who is subjected to violence.

• Sessions to train women on how to deal with their husbands and defend themselves.

• Marital disputes affected the psyche of her youngest child, and he received treatment by specialists.