Some suffer from their inability to perform the tasks assigned to them at home or at school. He may find himself trapped in a very narrow social life, without realizing that the reason behind this is “hyperactivity disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder”, which was included by the Ministry of Community Development in the Unified National Classification of Persons with Disabilities in the UAE, in 2018, among 11 categories. for disability.

The Ministry is working to spread awareness of this disorder in order to encourage families to seek help early, to be able to provide appropriate treatment plans for children and adults affected by it.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a brain disorder that affects attention, sitting, and controlling behaviour. It occurs in children and adolescents, and may continue into adulthood.

It is the most common mental disorder in children. Males are also more susceptible to it than females.

It is usually spotted during the early school years, when a child begins to have attention problems.

It cannot be prevented or cured. But early detection and a good treatment and education plan can help a child or adult with it manage its symptoms.

The psychologist, Intisar Radhi, said that “hyperactivity disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder” is very complex, and that its symptoms may not be clear in adults except for specialists, stressing that it “causes the inability of the sufferer to manage his life affairs.”

Radhi indicated, during a specialized symposium organized by the Ministry, recently, to talk about the latest facts about this disorder, that it causes a major imbalance in the executive functions that a person performs, and therefore the sufferer is unable to manage his important life affairs, such as performing his role and duties at school and work. Maintaining human relations and forming a successful family and marital relations.

Radhi, who specializes in treating hyperactivity disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, confirmed that the number of patients registered with the Ministry of Care and Rehabilitation Management System for People of Determination reached 59 until the end of last year (according to the Ministry’s statement to Emirates Today), that about 90% of the affected children They suffer from the disorder until adulthood, and this means that they have to live with it and reduce its negative consequences on their lives by following a multi-model treatment, based on parenting training, understanding the patient of the nature of the disease and its challenges, and his participation in developing a treatment plan according to his needs and capabilities.

Psychiatrist Dr. Russell Barclay – who is credited with developing the modern definition of ADHD – said that the disorder is developmental, that is, a person is born with it and does not develop it later, and that it results from a chemical problem in brain activity that leads to an imbalance in the human ability to function. Executive functions.

Barclay stated that “people with the disorder are personalities who cannot act in any other way, because it is a biological disorder, and it is not their will and they do not have the ability to change their minds over time, even if they wanted to.”

According to the scientific definition that Radhi explained, ADHD, which is accompanied by other disorders, such as depression and anxiety, results from a complex interaction between genetic, environmental, neurochemical, and psychosocial factors, and is best treated using a comprehensive multi-model approach “biological psychological behavioral functional social ».

She added that the latest statistics on the disease showed that about 16% to 31% of those with hyperactivity and distraction suffer from chronic bouts of depression, 53% of them suffer from depression at some stage of life, 17% to 25% suffer from behavioral disorder, and about 24% suffer from depression. 43% had an anxiety disorder.

Radha enumerated the symptoms that may be characterized by, or some of, people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, including: The tendency to act impulsively. disorganization, problems prioritizing, poor time management skills, problems concentrating on a task, difficulty multitasking, hyperactivity or restlessness, poor planning, poor self-control, frequent mood swings, difficulty in continuing and completing tasks, irritable mood, And problems in dealing with stressful situations.

• 90% of children with the disorder suffer from it until adulthood.