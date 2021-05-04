According to data issued by the Ministry of Community Development, the number of requests for social assistance submitted to it during the past four months reached 3597.

It stated that it recorded 6,243 applications during the past year and 3,312 applications in 2019, and the Ministry relies on a number of legal criteria when studying the requests submitted to it to obtain social security assistance, and announced its details with clear explanations through its smart and electronic channels, and sets these criteria based on clear provisions in Federal Law No. (2) of 2001 related to Social Security.

Statistics published on the ministry’s website indicate that the number of requests for social assistance submitted to it since 2014 has reached 99,571, and 88,837 of them have been approved, or about 90% of the number of requests submitted.

The Ministry considers the requests submitted to it, taking into account the circumstances and changes that occur in the life and potential of the beneficiaries, as the Ministry agrees to increase the value of social assistance for families and individuals who are exposed to exceptional financial pressures, for those who meet the conditions for disbursement of aid.

The Ministry applied the digital transformation system, which included the provision of a range of services through smart channels by providing a package of electronic government services to meet the needs of customers in a sustainable and effective manner, including the services of social security assistance. The ministry has 130 employees who follow the electronic services of social security department customers daily. .

The disbursement of social security aid is subject to a number of legal conditions, including that the beneficiary is not entitled to take a bank loan with the guarantee of social assistance, because there is a difference between salary and assistance, as the salary is given to the employee in exchange for effort and time, while the aid is a grant from the government without compensation, and it stops in the event that There have been no changes in the family’s financial circumstances. The conditions also include the forfeiture of the beneficiary’s right to the amount due if he does not spend it after the lapse of three months, and his right to assistance is permanently forfeited if the owner does not claim it within six months from the date of disbursement of the amount to him unless he provides an excuse acceptable to the Aid Committee.

A divorced woman and a non-citizen widow is entitled to social assistance, provided that she is the custodian of one of her citizens’ children within the state, and this is proven by a custody certificate issued by one of the Sharia courts in the state.

Conditions for disbursing social assistance

An unmarried female citizen under 35 years of age can obtain social assistance provided that she has a share of the father’s pension.

The retirement pension value of the deceased father is deducted from the social assistance granted to the children.

Social assistance may not be withheld except in implementation of a court ruling requiring adjudicated alimony for a family member, and not exceeding half of the assistance.

– Failure to immediately report the changes that occur to the beneficiary, such as the work of a son or the marriage of a girl, which leads to the unjust disbursement of sums from the state treasury that must be refunded.

A divorced woman before entering has no right to social assistance.

A health disability that prevents them from finding work, including hepatitis C and AIDS, is a reason to obtain social assistance.

– The resignation from his work is not one of the groups eligible for assistance, and the son who resigns from his work cannot be added to the family assistance.

– The prisoner is not included among the beneficiaries of assistance, as the penal institutions provide for all the requirements of the prisoner.

The bonus granted to students during their educational stages is not deducted from the aid value.

– Aid is not given to a person who does not have a family and stays in a hospital. Social assistance is given to those in need, while clinical cases live with devices provided by hospitals.

– The legal alimony provided by the person obligated to spend is considered income that must be deducted from the value of the aid.

Residency outside the country prevents the continuation of social assistance.

The suspension of social assistance in the event that there is an income that exceeds its assumed value, coupled with the number of family members.

– Once every six months, the applicant of the aid request can file a grievance in the event that the aid committee rejects his request.

– “Community Development” provides a range of services through smart channels to meet the needs of customers.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

