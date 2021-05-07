According to data issued by the Ministry of Community Development, the ministry has received 1,585 applications for a marriage grant since the beginning of this year, until the end of last April, at a time when the latest statistics issued by the ministry indicate that the number of applications that have been approved since the period was activated in 1993 So far, it has reached 79,768 applications, out of the total number of applications submitted to it, which amounted to 82,932.

The Ministry receives requests to grant marriage throughout the year as part of the programs to support those who are about to get married and support individuals who are entitled to the grant, and the value of each grant is 70 thousand dirhams, if the request fulfills the conditions stipulated in the law, so that the financial value of the total marriage grants that have been disbursed since 1993 About five billion and 583 million and 760 thousand dirhams.

The Ministry provides the service of providing marriage grants in implementation of the provisions of Federal Law No. 47 issued in 1992, and provides the grant to young people who are about to get married within two parallel tracks, one of which provides financial support to be able to meet the costs of marriage and secure its requirements, while the second track is directed towards educating young people and making sure that they are aware of the size And the importance of their family responsibilities after marriage.

The marriage grant is paid once, provided that the applicant and his wife are citizens of the state, and that the husband’s age is not less than 21 years, the wife’s age is 18 at the time of the marriage contract, and he is unable to meet the expenses of the marriage. The conditions include that the grant application must be submitted within a period not exceeding six months from the date of the marriage contract, and that the grant applicant and his wife must attend awareness courses and lectures organized by the ministry for a period of one year from the date of submitting the grant application.

The Ministry allows eligible citizens to obtain again the financial grant it provides to those who are about to get married in three exceptional cases, which include the death of the applicant’s wife, and remarriage due to the wife’s inability to conceive, or if the wife is terminally ill.

Statistics published by Emirates Today at the beginning of this year indicated that 6,903 marriage grants were disbursed during the past three years.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry is implementing several programs to support family stability and awareness of how to achieve the factors of building a successful family. These programs train those who are about to get married to plan for the future through their participation in workshops during which they are provided with financial advice and learn proper financial planning that ensures the stability of their families, in addition to programs that educate them about the dangers of family interference in the affairs of the spouses and their private affairs, in addition to programs targeting husbands. Newcomers who have not been married for more than five years, in order to train them to take responsibility and support them in understanding the challenges of a new stage in their lives.

– –Community Development has disbursed 6,903 marriage grants during the past three years.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

