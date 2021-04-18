Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi organized the second strategic retreat for the social sector in the emirate, in order to define future plans and discuss the current operational systems for this vital sector. The second retreat was held virtually through visual communication, in the presence of representatives of 11 social sector entities, who participated in a series of broad discussions on the mechanism for developing strategic plans that would accelerate the pace of social development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Changer of the horse

His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Head of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, said that the second strategic retreat comes within the framework of fruitful cooperation and joint coordination between the department and all concerned authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to develop clear plans for the work of the social sector during the coming years, in line with the goals of the sector’s agenda Social.

Al Khaili pointed out that the social sector has made tangible achievements during the past year, based on a wide range of specific initiatives and programs, numbering more than 150 initiatives directed at families, children, people of determination and senior citizens, which have had a significant positive impact in terms of improving levels of happiness and satisfaction of community members. On living in Abu Dhabi, especially in light of the unlimited support provided to them during the exceptional period that the world witnessed as a result of the spread of the “Covid-19” virus.

His Excellency added: “The strategic retreat witnessed the presentation of many constructive proposals by the participating parties, which drives us to unify efforts to implement them optimally to raise the efficiency and quality of services provided within the social sector and improve the lives of citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi. We are looking confidently at the opportunities available to us during the current year, during which we intend to focus on several main axes, within the framework of our action plan that includes shedding light on the quality of family life, the axis of sport, and the housing axis, which in its entirety serve the national orientation towards building a cohesive society. Coherent and tolerant, its members enjoy health, happiness and prosperity.

Hamad Al Dhaheri

Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department, explained that the second strategic retreat of the social sector resulted in important outputs that in turn contribute to forming a clear picture of future issues in the field of community development, stressing the department’s keenness to consolidate joint work ties with all concerned parties to improve operational processes within the sector. Social work periodically and continuously, in a way that contributes to providing a decent standard of living for all members of society.

Maryam Al-Rumaithi

Maryam Muhammad Al-Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, stressed the importance of the strategic retreat in unifying visions and enhancing cooperation, coordination and exchange of experiences between the various actors working in the social sector, which work for the advancement of society and the achievement of the highest levels of quality of life and prosperity for its members, noting that the retreat seeks to achieve Alignment of strategic and operational plans, projects and initiatives of the social sector to achieve a decent life for all members of society.

Al-Rumaithi added: “The Foundation participates in the retreat with its vision, aspirations and proposals, as it seeks to actively contribute to the development of the family and enhance its cohesion and stability, leading to a cohesive and interconnected society. During the past year, we have made qualitative achievements despite the global crisis of the spread of the Coronavirus, within the framework of implementing the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, President of the General Women’s Union and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, to provide distinguished social services. Our institution was a pioneer and one of the first government agencies to provide its services and programs (remotely) to preserve the health and safety of all members of society.

Abdullah Al-Humaidan

For his part, Abdullah Abdel-Ali Al-Hamidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, said: “During the past year, the Foundation managed to achieve many achievements, the most prominent of which is overcoming the repercussions of the Corona pandemic through the application of the work, education and remote treatment system. And continuing to provide all services that the institution provides to people of determination electronically, in compliance with government directives and in the interest of their safety and the safety of our functional cadres, taking advantage of the advanced technological infrastructure.

He added: “Within the framework of our plans to develop and improve the level of services provided to our affiliates of people of determination and overcome the waiting lists, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, inaugurated the new headquarters of the Foundation’s Al Ain Autism Center in Al Ain City.”

Bashir Al Muhairbi

Bashir Al Muhairbi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, affirmed that (the authority) is committed to achieving the directives of the wise leadership that put citizens’ affairs and their happiness at the forefront of its priorities, stressing the commitment to meet the aspirations of the social sector in providing a decent life for citizens by developing a modern, sustainable housing system and providing housing needs. For the Emirati family, and building a cohesive society within a stable environment that supports the nation-building process.

Al-Muhairbi emphasized that (the authority) works within the axis of community development to provide adequate housing for Emirati families, which is one of the important goals that the social sector seeks to achieve in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, pointing out that (the authority) is working with its strategic partners to overcome the challenges facing the provision of components A decent life for citizen families, in a way that contributes to activating the role of their members in the development process in the country.

Salama Amimi

Salama Al Amimi, Director General of the “Community Contributions Authority – Ma’an” said: “The year 2020 was an exceptional year, during which we faced many challenges, and we succeeded in achieving new achievements that cement the role of (Ma’an) as a pivotal partner in achieving the positive social impact on the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We have launched a package of innovative programs within the framework of concerted societal efforts with companies and individuals with the aim of enhancing the quality of life in the emirate.

Al-Amimi continued: “Under the umbrella of (Together Social Incubator), we launched 30 social institutions that provide distinguished services to empower people of determination, enhance family cohesion, and establish bonds of familiarity and love in society, in addition to several specific programs such as the“ Together We Are Good ”program, which constituted a boost. “A strong effort to address the health and economic challenges resulting from the (Corona) pandemic, as the program collected financial and in-kind contributions worth nearly one billion dirhams, which were employed to support more than 400,000 affected people in Abu Dhabi.”

Aref Al-Awani

Aref Hamad Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, touched on the importance of the second strategic retreat for the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its great role in supporting the important gains that the sector recorded during the year 2020, stressing work to continue unifying efforts and policies to double development plans, in order to Contribute to preserving the achievements and providing community members with more programs and projects that serve their aspirations in various fields.

He said: “We are keen to support community groups with the components and causes of interaction, and to promote a healthy sports pattern through a set of initiatives and activities that contribute to raising awareness and education of the importance of the role of sport in the life of the individual in society, in light of what previous experiences that were established remotely achieved, and their great reflection. In achieving positive outcomes and important societal impacts ».

Rashid Al Hameli

Rashid Ateeq Al Hameli, Director General of the “Social Welfare and Minors Affairs Foundation”, stressed the importance of concerting efforts and strengthening all available resources to support the stability, safety and continuity of providing services to families in the community without any influence in all circumstances. He added: “In order to enhance its role in serving minors and those of similar status, the Foundation has completed the digitization of its services through unified government digital platforms and upgrading their provision according to the highest international levels, in order to facilitate the lives of those covered and meet their aspirations and future needs in terms of the educational, health and investment side, in addition to the social aspect, And in compliance with the directives of the wise leadership. The Foundation continues its pivotal role, as it is the authority concerned with the legal guardianship of the funds of minors and those of similar status, and provides all means of empowerment and care for them, in coordination with its strategic partners, in a manner that guarantees social stability for these groups and enhances their family cohesion.

Sarah Shahil

Sarah Ibrahim Shuhail, General Director of the Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care (Ewaa) said: “The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is working to ensure a decent standard of living for all members of society by providing adequate housing, a decent life for all, and building cohesive families that enjoy security, safety and happiness. The Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care, which aims to serve victims of human trafficking and victims of violence and abuse in all its forms, is developing a strategy that achieves the goals for which the center was established, including providing safe shelter, health and psychological care, in addition to effectively rehabilitating and integrating victims and target groups into Society, in accordance with the appropriate mechanisms that ensure that they are followed up after leaving the shelter, in coordination and cooperation with the competent authorities.

Abdullah Al-Ameri

Empowering the citizen family

Abdullah Hamid Al Ameri, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, affirmed that the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority is working to support and empower low-income national families to achieve social stability and financial independence, in line with the vision of the wise leadership that aims to enhance living standards and a decent life for citizen families with The limited income in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, noting that the Authority has made important achievements during the past period, including the empowerment of more than 160 members of the families benefiting from the “Abu Dhabi Social Support” program in many governmental and private sectors, where empowerment is the primary goal of the program.

Al-Amiri added that these achievements are reflected in the support of the beneficiary families, which amount to 3,322 families, indicating that the policies of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Program have been updated for the benefit of families, and that a mechanism for submitting social support requests has been developed to facilitate the process of submitting and studying requests. Through electronic linkage with 21 data exchange entities, as well as signing a number of agreements to strengthen the system for integrating efforts between institutions in the country.

Hamad Nakhirat

Community response

Hamad Nukhirat Al-Ameri, General Director of Zayed House for Family Care said: “We always look forward to caring, rehabilitating, and integrating those who have lost family care positively in society, and to enhance awareness about the role and objectives of the home, in order to support its educational plans, and increase the opportunities for integration of the careless, whether through incubation or Marriage of young men and women, or adopting programs that help empower children and youth and nurture their talents. ”

Al-Amiri added: “We commend the response of community members to the instructions issued by the competent authorities, from the beginning of the (Corona) pandemic crisis to the present day, as he had an active role in the UAE’s arrival to the first places in the world in facing the pandemic. The house participated in all community campaigns organized by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to recover from the spread of the global epidemic. It also provided all the necessary technical requirements to accomplish tasks through remote work, with the aim of ensuring business continuity in the social sector.

Nidal Al-Tunaiji

Dr. Nidal Al-Tunaiji, Director General of the Zayed House for Islamic Culture, confirmed that holding the second strategic retreat for the social sector, and in light of the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), contributes to strengthening the efforts made within the sector to overcome the global pandemic and support Abu Dhabi society to overcome Challenges and social impacts resulting from them, adding: “The Zayed House for Islamic Culture has been keen to update its service delivery channels in response to the changes imposed by the (Covid-19) pandemic, while ensuring the continuity of providing educational programs to beneficiaries of different nationalities using remote learning and communication technology.” Al Tunaiji said: “The House launched the fourth virtual Tolerance Forum under the title (The UAE is the homeland of tolerance and peace), to deepen the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and openness rooted in the UAE society. It also organized the fourth forum for social workers remotely under the slogan (The role of the social worker during the Covid 19 pandemic).