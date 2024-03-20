As part of the “Ramadan in Dubai” activities that began at the beginning of the holy month under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Community Development Authority in Dubai organized a meeting for a number of talented people of determination and their mothers. At the Umm Suqeim Council in Dubai, coinciding with Mother’s Day, a number of the most prominent success stories were reviewed, in which mothers contributed to changing the course of the lives of their children of determination, overcoming various challenges and obstacles and believing in their children’s abilities and their right to reach their fullest potential.

The meeting was accompanied by an exhibition of products for people of determination, with the aim of highlighting their talents and hobbies, which contributed to a number of them launching their own projects. The projects included artistic products, handicrafts, food and clothing.

Dubai Horsemen also reviewed how to train children of determination in the sport of horse riding, which is part of the rehabilitation programs approved by the Community Development Authority and contributes significantly and significantly to the motor, behavioral and psychological development of children.

Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, confirmed that the great support given by the wise leadership to people of determination has contributed to achieving a qualitative leap in the field of services and an inclusive environment, pointing out that the close follow-up of the needs and requirements of people of determination and their families has contributed to the introduction of initiatives and programs that allow them to obtain All their rights to health, education, empowerment and social inclusion.

Her Excellency said: The People of Determination Benefit has contributed to providing tangible support to people of determination and their families, as it has provided them with greater opportunities to obtain education, vocational qualification, and assistive tools that enhance their integration into society. The Authority continues to work directly with the families of people of determination, associations, and agencies providing their services to learn in-depth about their needs. And meet these needs.

The authority stated that the number of beneficiaries of the People of Determination benefit, since its launch, has reached 5,498 people of determination beneficiaries, and the value of the amounts disbursed for this benefit amounted to more than 68 million dirhams, which were disbursed to allow people of determination to enter schools and vocational rehabilitation centers or to obtain support tools or teachers. Shadow or sign language interpreters. It is noteworthy that the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign was launched before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, as the Dubai Media Council assigned “Brand Dubai” to supervise the implementation of the campaign in partnership and coordination with more than 20 government and private agencies in order to establish a unified framework that ensures the best festive appearances. Possible, for the first time that the celebrations are coordinated to ensure the best media coverage to inform the Dubai community and the UAE of the various Ramadan events and activities that the emirate brings together throughout the holy month of Ramadan.