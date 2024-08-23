The Ministry of Community Development stated that it has completed its preparations to receive the new academic year 2024-2025, coinciding with its start, confirming its readiness to receive 163 new students in the centers for people of determination, bringing the total number of students to 693 students.

The ministry revealed during the forum “Centers for People of Determination and Early Intervention,” which was organized the day before yesterday in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Aisha Yousef, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Social Development Sector, Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, and a number of experts and specialists, the opening of 25 new classes in 6 centers for people of determination and 5 centers for early intervention, noting that it has strengthened its educational staff to reach 313 teachers.

During the forum, the Ministry reviewed its strategy and directions and discussed the most important research to develop the educational environment in centers for people of determination.

Last April, the Ministry of Community Development announced the opening of applications for registration of students with disabilities for the next academic year 2024/2025, during the period from April 15 to June 28, by submitting applications on the Ministry’s website www.mocd.gov.ae, through the People of Determination Services, while accepting students is limited to children with mental disabilities, autism, and multiple disabilities, in which mental disability is accompanied by other disabilities.

The services provided by the centers for people of determination to students vary, including physical and occupational therapy to develop motor skills, treatment of language and speech disorders, in addition to psychological assessment and behavior modification services, and educational classroom services that focus on students’ cognitive and general life skills. As for the vocational rehabilitation stage, the services take on a professional and independent nature to enable people of determination to acquire the professional skills they need to develop their abilities and potential, which helps them obtain job opportunities.

The Ministry’s early intervention centers and units specialize in rehabilitating cases of children with confirmed disabilities, developmental delays, or those at risk of developmental delays under the age of 6 years, whether in physical, sensory, or communicative aspects, in order to mitigate the effects of the condition on the child and his family, reduce the possibility of developmental delay turning into a disability, and develop children’s skills to the maximum extent possible so that they are prepared for integration in the next stage, in addition to empowering families and involving them in family training programs to carry out their roles towards children in natural environments, which will develop children’s abilities in various cognitive, communicative, social, and physical aspects.

The Emirates Early Intervention Program annually identifies children who are about to be integrated once they reach the age of four. An agreement is reached between the specialized work team and the family to enroll the child expected to be integrated in an intensive rehabilitation program to prepare him for integration. An individual transition plan is developed for each child, which includes the educational goals expected to be achieved, six months before the start of integration. Then the outcomes of the transition plan are evaluated, and the extent to which it achieves its goals, in order to make the final decision on integration in cooperation with the Emirates Schools Establishment.

The Ministry explained that the mechanism for integrating students with disabilities into public education is carried out annually in cooperation with the Emirates Schools Establishment, through nominating and evaluating students eligible for integration, where they are nominated by the centers, and the guardian registers for integration electronically, while follow-up is carried out by those concerned in the centers for people with disabilities, and cooperation with officials in the support committee, and evaluation of the nominated cases by qualified persons from the support committee in the Emirates Schools Establishment, according to specific standards and criteria, and if the student succeeds in these tests, he is integrated into the appropriate stage for his abilities and age.