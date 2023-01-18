The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi launched the fourth round of the General Social Survey of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which was designed with a scientific and analytical methodology. Community members with some social issues.

The survey focuses on measuring the opinion of Abu Dhabi residents in about 16 aspects of life through more than 100 questions in the areas of demographics, housing type, family income and wealth, job opportunities, income, health, education and skills, environmental quality, community participation, and relationships. Social security, personal safety and security, social and community service, family happiness, in addition to the freedom to practice religious rites.

The department explained that the fourth quality of life questionnaire is considered a comprehensive descriptive study of several sectors covering the main sectors of Abu Dhabi’s population. It covers several different segments of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

And she confirmed that all the data that will be provided through the frank and realistic answer to the questionnaire will be confidential, and will not be used except for the purpose of research, and to reach important indicators that will improve the quality of life of every individual in society.

The questionnaire included questions about age, marital status, type of housing, average family income, the extent to which the head of the family can meet the basic needs of the family, job security, number of weekly working hours, general job satisfaction, satisfaction with retirement benefits, balance between job and family life, and assets The family owns shares, bonds, cash deposits, life insurance, and a retirement salary, in addition to debts and their type are “credit cards, personal loans.”

The questionnaire was keen to allow the participants to compare the income of their families with other families in Abu Dhabi, and the extent of their ability, according to this income, to meet basic needs, and to measure their satisfaction with their living and the type of their housing. Evaluate the air quality in the housing area and the surrounding environment.