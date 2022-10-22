The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi launched the “Community Cohesion” campaign, which comes under the slogan “One Community”, with the aim of enhancing societal cohesion between the various members of society, by strengthening cooperation and devoting a sense of common belonging to building a tolerant and cohesive society.

The Executive Director of the Office of Strategic Affairs and the Acting Executive Director of the Community and Sports Participation Sector in the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Muhammad Hilal Al Balushi, explained that the department is working to create an environment that enhances the spirit of social cooperation, by building a society that enjoys prosperity, development and progress for all its categories and segments, especially as it grants individuals Families, institutions and entities have the opportunity to play a role that enables them to contribute and participate effectively in the formation of a cohesive society.

He stressed that the UAE is considered one of the countries that embraces multiple and diverse cultures in the presence of different nationalities living in harmony on its land from all over the world, which is what the founder of the state, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” was keen on instilling the values ​​of love, cohesion and consolidation. A culture of peaceful coexistence to be a positive model among countries in respecting others in line with values, customs and traditions while preserving national identity and values.

He explained that the Department of Community Development seeks to enhance the spirit of participation by educating community members, and spreading feelings of belonging and pride in national values ​​and diverse international cultures among individuals in a cohesive and solidarity community environment that provides opportunities for decent living for all, thus creating a community based on stability and a peaceful life.

The campaign comes in five languages, namely Arabic, English, Farsi, Urdu and Tagalog “Filipino” with the aim of reaching all segments of society and spreading the spirit of teamwork in society by giving individuals, entities, institutions and specialized teams opportunities to volunteer in all its forms, as well as work To activate the role of the third and private sector through a package of initiatives that enhance social responsibility, while setting priority and long-term goals by working alongside civil society, and encouraging the private sector to organize special events that bring people together within local communities and enhance a sense of belonging.

The campaign highlights motivating community members of different nationalities and ages to participate in community sports activities with the aim of encouraging them to actively participate in community events and events to provide opportunities to learn from different cultures and enhance communication between different segments of society, by facilitating access to sports facilities and making physical activity a method life for all members of society.