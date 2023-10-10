The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, as the body organizing the social sector agenda in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, announced the launch of the fundraising policy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is a regulatory framework that contributes to promoting and consolidating the culture of giving and community contributions among members of society.

The Fundraising Policy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi aims to regulate fundraising activities in the Emirate, protect donor funds, and enable the Department to perform its duties of organizing, licensing, controlling and supervising fundraising activities, receiving and presenting them in Abu Dhabi.

The scope of application of the policy includes all activities of collecting, receiving and providing in-kind and cash donations in the emirate, and through regular and digital means. The policy includes the geographical scope of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in all its regions, including the free zones.

The department seeks to strengthen the fundraising system by issuing regulatory tools, supervising the application of regulations and legislation, and monitoring all aspects of fundraising activities in the emirate, in addition to taking all measures within its powers to deal with any suspected violations, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The policy includes the mechanism for entities obtaining a permit to collect donations, and the mechanism for collecting donations within the geographical scope of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for entities licensed to collect donations outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as the Department undertakes supervision and control of all operations of the entity that has obtained a no-objection certificate within the geographical scope of the Emirate with the Department.

The policy confirmed that licensed parties and authorized entities may not collect or receive donations, gifts, bequests, or subsidies from any person or entity outside the country, except in accordance with specific controls and procedures.

In addition, the policy aims to govern fundraising activities in the emirate, by creating and allocating a unified electronic record according to the latest technical means, to manage and control the fundraising process, in addition to monitoring and supervising fundraising activities by monitoring and controlling violations and suspending or canceling permits and classification according to to the provisions of the law, and to develop a comprehensive framework for the fundraising process in cooperation with strategic partners, to classify the authorized and licensed parties to collect donations in accordance with the terms and standards of this policy.

Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, said: “Today we announce the launch of a policy for organizing fundraising in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is in line with the laws and regulations in force in the country, to enable the Department of Community Development to perform its tasks related to organizing and supervising fundraising activities, and organizing “The process of collecting and controlling donations. We are confident that this policy will contribute to doubling the positive impact of our efforts on the Abu Dhabi community.”

Al Dhaheri added that the policy is consistent with the best practices followed to ensure its delivery to deserving groups and to preserve the funds of donors and shareholders. It also comes in line with our endeavors to raise the quality of services in the social sector, stressing that the department continues to develop the necessary policies and design and implement social programs through cooperation with its strategic partners. To achieve its vision of providing a decent life for all.

For his part, Mohammed Hilal Al Balushi, Executive Director of the Community Participation and Sports Sector at the Department of Community Development, said: “The policy for organizing fundraising will contribute to establishing a supportive regulatory framework that provides guidelines for fundraising activities, which will enhance community members’ sense of confidence and security when… Make any donation. Through this policy, we aspire to enhance social responsibility among members of the local community and motivate them to participate in society effectively to create a noticeable positive impact.”

Al Balushi said: “We will work side by side with partners and licensed entities to activate the new policy through a series of meetings and workshops to review the policy’s provisions. The department’s work teams will work with the entities concerned with implementing the policy objectives through the evaluation committee to consider applications and permits and evaluate the entities according to the efficiency measurement system.” We will follow up on the standards for implementing the policy while examining opportunities for improvement in the future by constantly updating it and ensuring that its quality is permanently enhanced.”