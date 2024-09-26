The Youth Council of the Ministry of Community Development launched the “Community Dialogue” initiative, in the presence of the Minister of Community Development, Shamma Al Mazrui, coinciding with the “World Social Responsibility Day.”

The initiative is an interactive dialogue platform that brings together decision-makers, officials, and people with inspiring experiences and successes in the UAE within a positive dialogue to discuss various societal issues and learn about best practices with the aim of coming up with effective and practical recommendations and solutions that empower all societal groups and promote authentic Emirati values ​​and customs.

The first session of the “Community Dialogue”, which was held at the Union Museum in Dubai, discussed the importance of the concept of “social responsibility”, and its major role in promoting development and social empowerment in the UAE, by addressing four axes that addressed social responsibility from the perspective of “society and the culture of volunteering and empowerment”, “the national media system”, “sustainability of empowering national cadres”, and “youth and the culture of the impossible”.

Basma Al Habsi, Chairperson of the Youth Council of the Ministry of Community Development, said, “Community Dialogue is one of the Council’s sustainable initiatives, inspired by the historic meeting held between the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brother Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God bless their souls, in Arqoub Al Sedira to agree on the establishment of the UAE. Dialogue and intellectual convergence were the supreme values ​​that left a positive impact and lesson, and we still learn from its lessons and lessons to this day, under the shadow of our wise leadership.” She pointed out that upcoming community dialogues will be organized inside and outside the country to enhance the values ​​of positive dialogue and enrich the sessions with qualitative discussions and recommendations that achieve our vision and goals in empowering the Emirati community.