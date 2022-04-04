The Ministry of Community Development, coinciding with the Autism Awareness Month (April 2022), launched a campaign to support people with autism, under the slogan “inclusive and good education for all,” with the aim of educating the community about people of this category, spreading a culture of inclusive education, and empowering, supporting and rehabilitating the autistic category. This is through a set of qualitative initiatives that enhance the ministry’s vision to achieve the best inclusive education, based on the “national policy for people with autism disorder”, and within the framework of the qualitative efforts made for them, whether by families and parents, or at the level of autism centers, and various groups of society. .

The “National Policy for People with Autism”, which was approved by the Council of Ministers during the month of April last year, with the vision of “United for Autism”, constitutes an integrated system of unified procedures and standards to provide more accessible services for people with autism and their parents.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Social Welfare Affairs at the Ministry, Nasser Ismail, revealed that the ministry has registered 4,561 autism cases at the state level, 885 females and 3,676 males, who constitute more than 80% of the total autism category. While the number of cases of citizens with autism reached 2004 cases out of the total number at the level of the Emirates, and 44% of the total, indicating the availability of 72 centers specialized in educating and rehabilitating people with autism at the state level, with about 1667 male and female students enrolled in the category of autism, Various rehabilitation, educational and therapeutic services are provided to them, as the Ministry is concerned with issuing licenses to centers for people of special determination in the country, which include students of different nationalities. These centers provide special education services and supportive therapeutic services, and some of them provide vocational rehabilitation and early intervention services.

For her part, the Director of the Department for the Care and Rehabilitation of People of Determination, Wafaa Hamad bin Suleiman, revealed the Ministry’s intention during this month to launch an autism guide that explains all the facts and procedures for the various concerned groups, in addition to organizing a Ramadan forum during this month to support people with autism and their parents, noting. To the launch of the Ministry, through its website, the “Autism Platform”, which is rich in social stories issued by the Ministry, with 55 social stories issued over the past years, covering various social situations in all environments that may face persons with autism, based on the response to the demands of parents in Presenting the most important situations that require preparation, training and mastery of them, in the form of social stories that develop the ability of people with autism to deal in their context. The electronic platform for autism also aims to provide parents, specialists and those interested in the most important topics and information about people with autism.

