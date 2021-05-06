The Community Development Authority in Dubai reported that it began studying and classifying 2738 cases of minors and interdicted persons, and the management of their affairs was transferred to the authority under Law No. 15 of 2020 issued last November, which stipulated the transfer of the powers of the Endowment Foundation and the affairs of minors related to self-guardianship for minors to the authority.

The Deputy Chairman of the Powers Transfer Committee, Director of the Departments of People of Determination and Senior Citizens in the Authority, Maryam Al Hammadi, told “Emirates Today” that the authority has begun an in-depth study of each file of minors and quarantined cases, to ensure the social, health and psychological status of each case, to be transferred to The competent department in the authority, to ensure that it meets its needs in all areas of life, and to work to empower it financially and morally, with the aim of ensuring the ability of each case to continue its life stages in a stable manner, and to contribute to the implementation of national construction and development plans.

Al-Hammadi added that about 83% of those referred to it, amounting to 2738 cases, are orphans, and 17% of those quarantined are people of determination and senior citizens due to health conditions.

She explained that what is meant by “a minor” is anyone who has not reached the age of majority (21 years), whether the lineage is known or unknown. What is meant by “who is under the rule of a minor” are different age groups, and people of determination and senior citizens may fall under them, and these categories include The insane person is constantly or intermittently lost of mind, and the lunatic who was of little understanding corrupt the measure, the foolish who squanders his money without the requirements of reason and Sharia, or the negligent who is unfair in his financial dealings because of his ease of deception, and the prospective child, whether he is male or female.

Regarding the goal of transferring powers to the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Al-Hammadi stressed that the authority will be concerned with self-guardianship for minors and those in their judgment, and those who are quarantined, while the powers of managing and investing their money will remain within the jurisdiction of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, meaning that the funds related to them will remain under management The Foundation, while the Commission will request the required sums of these funds as part of the implementation of its tasks in running the affairs of their educational and health lives, in addition to the Commission granting those who are entitled to them for the benefits and social assistance permitted by the law in order to support the deserving cases.

She explained that these minors belong to several classifications, some of them lost his parents, some of them lost one of his parents, and some of them are of unknown lineage, adding that sometimes the family of a minor chooses to have the guardianship over the soul and money by the competent authority, and not by the mother or the grandfather in If the father dies.

She added that the goal of assigning the authority to guardianship over the soul of minors and those in their position is that the authority provides care and social support to vulnerable groups of society including children, people of determination and senior citizens, explaining that the authority will act as an educational authority that uses all tools to ensure that minors adhere to positive principles and behaviors. And teaching them how to manage their financial affairs so that they are ready when receiving their money when they reach adulthood, and provide them with all their humanitarian needs.

Al-Hammadi explained that every minor will receive care and social support according to his health, family and social status, as an individual plan will be developed for each case, noting that some cases do not have sufficient funds to meet their life needs, and the authority has divided cases according to their income into three types: affordable, Middle-income, and low-income.

She emphasized that minors who live in Dubai have low income, and do not hold a Dubai passport, or minors of unknown parentage, will be financially supported, and social assistance will be disbursed to them, pointing out that the authority will spend a temporary alimony for a period of two months, for all cases referred to it, which is the period during which In it, a case study is made, the source and value of its monthly income is determined, and the period required until the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation receives the share of some cases from its inheritance that falls under the foundation’s custody.

The concept of guardianship over the self

The explanatory memorandum for Law No. 15 of 2020 regarding the transfer of some specializations from the Endowment and Minors Affairs Foundation to the Community Development Authority in Dubai stated that what is meant by the phrase “guardianship over oneself” is the care and supervision of everything related to the person of the minor and those in his position, and his supervision, which includes his upbringing. His education, taking care of his health affairs, directing his life, preparing him well, marrying him, representing him and following up on his affairs before governmental and non-governmental bodies, and the judiciary in everything related to his person and not with his money in cases that require this.

She indicated that what is meant by “guardianship over money” is to take care of everything related to the money of the minor and those in his power, and to preserve, manage and invest it, and this includes the concept of guardianship, guardianship and judicial agency in everything related to the money of the minor and those in his position in terms of preservation and management. And investment, such as concluding contracts and disposals related to money or its enforcement and authorization, looking into its funds and disposing of them in a manner that develops and preserves them from loss and decrease, and taking the necessary measures and measures for this before governmental and non-governmental agencies and judicial authorities.

83% of the cases referred to the authority are orphans … and 17% are quarantined for health reasons.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

