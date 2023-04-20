The Community Development Authority in Dubai has distributed “Eidiya” to all individuals and families eligible for financial benefits registered with the Authority.

The initiative stems from the Authority’s commitment to provide the necessary means of support in the societal aspects

All citizens, in order to facilitate the fulfillment of their needs for the feast, which enhances the efforts and endeavors of the authority in achieving social and economic stability and a decent life.

The Director General of the Authority, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, explained that the Authority is keen, through its various initiatives and social support programs, to translate the directives of the wise leadership by providing the best quality of life for citizens in the Emirate of Dubai and empowering society in all its categories.