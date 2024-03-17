Over the course of two days, the Dubai Community Development Authority organized the “Family Protection and Strengthening Family Forum” in Al Khawaneej Majlis, coinciding with Arab Human Rights Day and Emirati Children’s Day, which fall on March 15 and 16.

The organization of the forum comes within the framework of the Dubai Community Development Authority’s participation in the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign, which was launched at the beginning of the holy month under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The forum, which hosted an elite group of speakers and participants, included discussion sessions, artistic and educational workshops, and competitions for children and families, accompanied throughout the two days by an exhibition of products from Emirati families.

The discussion sessions examined the most prominent practices and experiences in the field of child protection, and the role of family cohesion in protecting the rights of all family members, especially the groups most vulnerable to harm, with the aim of enhancing the quality of children’s lives in society, and reviewing the gains that have been achieved in the field of human rights awareness.

The Executive Director of the Development and Social Welfare Sector at the Community Development Authority, Hariz Al-Murr bin Hariz, pointed out that the forum stems from the importance of the family, as the basic unit in society, as the value of the family is more prominent during the month of Ramadan, which brings us back, with its rituals and atmosphere, to the spirit of the family. It strengthens the bonds of love and affection among its members. Awareness of the role of family members – in protecting children and protecting human rights in general – is an essential factor in achieving a society in which all its members come together to spread and protect the rights of all segments of society.

The activities of the first day of the forum included participation from friends of children’s rights who gave a speech about their activities and contributions in the field of educating their peers about children’s rights. It also included a discussion session entitled “How do we protect our children,” and competitions for children, as well as a workshop for drawing on aromatic candles, and a workshop for making Ramadan lanterns. For children. The story “What if?” was also presented. Written and designed by the Authority for the purpose of teaching children how to deal if they are exposed to some situations that may pose a danger to them.

On the second day, the forum hosted a group of speakers to participate in a session entitled “Family Forum and Strengthening Its Bonds,” which included discussion of three main axes: protecting the family from a human rights perspective, protecting the family from a social aspect, and protecting the family from an electronic aspect. The day also included competitions for families. And a workshop on wool knitting.

On the sidelines of the forum, an exhibition of Emirati families’ products was held, with the aim of highlighting their creativity and distinctive products and encouraging neighborhood residents to support them. At the conclusion of the forum, the Authority honored the speakers and participants, stressing that protecting the family is a responsibility that falls on every member of society, and for which all parties and individuals unite. It is noteworthy that the “#Ramadan_in_Dubai” campaign is being implemented by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, by coordinating the celebrations of the holy month of Ramadan, in partnership with a large number of government and private agencies in Dubai, including various community events that are specific to the month. Al-Fadhil, this is the first time that Ramadan activities, events and initiatives have been brought together in a unified framework that ensures the highest levels of coordination among them, to ensure that the celebration of the holy month is as complete as possible.