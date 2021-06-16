The Community Development Authority in Dubai organized an interactive remote workshop for service providers and education and rehabilitation centers for people of determination, with the aim of enabling them to achieve the best inclusive employment solutions for people of determination, benefiting from successful practices and experiences in this field, and discussing supported employment experiences for people of determination.

The workshop is the third in a series of educational meetings organized by the authority with the aim of disseminating the guidelines for organizing supported employment services for people of determination in the Emirate of Dubai, and contributing to updating current practices and achieving the best forms of inclusive employment.

The Acting Director of the People of Determination Department at the Community Development Authority, Maryam Al Hammadi, stressed the importance of sharing experiences and expertise by all parties, whether employees, service providers or companies, for the impact of this in creating a realistic picture of the nature of the challenges that may face supported and inclusive employment for people of determination, and the extent of the impact Guidelines in providing solutions to these challenges and practical development requirements that stakeholders can benefit from.

Al Hammadi said that this series of interactive workshops provides models related to all parties concerned with supported employment for people of determination, and practical approaches to the guidelines from the point of view of beneficiaries and service providers.

The first part of the workshop included the participation of a model in the field of supported employment for people of determination, where Saif Saeed Al-Deeb, an employee of the People of Determination at the Aenebel Desert Group Foundation, spoke about his job experience, and Ibrahim Ali, the director of the rehabilitation program in the institution, talked about what the Foundation has provided to make this success The experience, and Al-Deeb shared with the attendees his journey and career development in the institution and how proud he is as an effective individual in society.

In the second section of the workshop, the rehabilitation services coordinator at the Al-Noor Association for the Care and Rehabilitation of People of Determination gave an overview of the association’s rehabilitation curriculum, highlighting the importance of adopting an integrated curriculum to build the readiness of people of determination for the labor market and employment.

The interactive workshop was attended by representatives from the Sheikha Maitha Center, the Saif Autism Center, the Dubai Center for Special Care, the Enable Desert Group Foundation, the Al Noor Association for the Care and Rehabilitation of People of Determination, and Sanad Village, in addition to representatives of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.



