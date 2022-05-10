The Community Development Authority in Dubai reported that it had developed a draft external implementation agreement for the vision of the foster child between the two parties to implementation, in cooperation and coordination with the judicial authorities, noting that the competent team in the authority undertakes the rehabilitation of families annually to implement the vision rule in a friendly manner without the need for oversight by the authorities. competent.

The Director of the Family Cohesion Department in the authority, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Hammadi, told «Emirates Today», that the authority provides the service of seeing the child in custody, at the request of the Dubai Courts, to implement the judgment of vision by a competent social authority, and in accordance with the procedures and conditions set by the “Guide to Regulatory Procedures in Matters of Regulatory Procedures”. Personal Status” issued by Dubai Courts.

He stressed that the number of vision cases at the authority’s headquarters was high, but it decreased after the development of the indicator, which posed a challenge to the team concerned with supervising the implementation of the provisions of the vision, and their intensive work to reduce the number by increasing the agreements between the conflicting parties for external implementation, that is, to implement in a friendly manner without having to hand over at the headquarters A judicial or governmental body.

Al-Hammadi explained that the authority has developed a system and time plan for dealing with cases with the aim of reaching agreements that lead to the implementation of the vision of the amicably fostered child, by specifying nine months since the file was opened by the social researcher charged with supervising the case, so that the first three months are devoted to seeing inside the authority’s headquarters in which he undertakes The team brings the distances closer and encourages them to deal with understanding and friendliness, and for three months, the gradual preparation of the external friendly transfer begins, and they are supervised after drafting an agreement between them and encourage them to try it, then move to the last stage in which the stability of the situation is tested and the agreement is established.

Al Hammadi stated that the competent team responsible for implementing the vision in the authority is responsible for preparing the child, providing psychological support to him, and guiding the two parties to the implementation of how to deal with him in a manner commensurate with his age and family conditions he went through, especially children who were previously applied to the forced implementation of the vision through police stations. And this had a negative impact on the psyche of the child, and his relationship with the student of implementation, to the point of refusing to see him.

Al Hammadi dealt with a set of rules set by the commission to ensure that the child’s vision is held at the commission’s headquarters on a regular and stable basis, away from tension and conflict, and the occurrence of violations that lead to the temporary suspension or cancellation of the vision, noting that the commission submits a monthly report to the judge summarizing the status of the case and its stability, in addition to His recommendations, which sometimes require stopping the vision due to reasons that may endanger the safety of the child.

He said that the rules set by the authority stipulate the need to apologize for not attending the date of the vision and inform the specialist two days before the date, with a convincing excuse not to waste the time of the two parties and to avoid disagreement due to non-attendance. , because the date of sighting is calculated from the time of the executor, and time should not be wasted in procedural transactions.

He pointed out that many problems occurred between the two implementation parties that necessitated the development of a number of rules, such as the problems resulting from the presence of family members with the applicant who are part of the basic conflict between the two parties, causing them to provoke tension, or problems as a result of the custodian remaining in the place of vision during the implementation of the vision for its student And his influence on the child and inciting him to refuse the request to see, which leads to disagreements that waste time and may lead to the suspension of the implementation of the vision rule.

Rules for organizing the sight of the child

The Family and Youth Welfare Department provides the service of seeing the children in custody on Saturdays, according to the orders issued by the Dubai Courts and according to a number of rules, including:

1- Communicate with the department two days before the date of sighting to inform the port.

2- The presence of the two parties to the execution a quarter of an hour before the appointment.

3- Canceling the vision if the attendance is delayed for half an hour.

4- Leave the incubator to the place of vision to avoid problems.

5- Not to accompany any escorts and to attend only the authorized person to the place of vision.



