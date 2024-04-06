The Community Development Authority in Dubai announced the start of disbursing “Eidiya” to beneficiaries of its services from the category of families entitled to financial benefits and minor children who receive government support, as part of the authority’s keenness to enhance their joy and enable them to benefit from these amounts to complete their preparations for Eid.

The Director General of the Authority, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, congratulated all of the Authority’s customers on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Fitr, stressing that “this occasion is an opportunity to express that the Authority, with its customers and employees, is one family preparing together to receive the Eid, and rejoices together and celebrates its children and adults, thus translating The values ​​of compassion and solidarity that our society holds dear and is always proud of.”

She said: “The Eidiya holds special importance for all of us, as we grew up on this beautiful custom and know how it contributes to bringing happiness to the hearts of children. We hope that the Eidiya that was disbursed to deserving families and minors will help make them feel that they are an important part of society, and that Eid does not “It is only complete with their happiness and alleviating their financial burdens as they prepare to receive Eid,” noting that the authority has begun distributing Eid gifts to those who deserve them.