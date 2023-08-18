The Community Development Authority in Dubai warned against being busy using the phone, while sitting with senior citizens and talking to them, because it “harms their feelings, and may affect their mental health in the long run.”

The authority directed a number of advice to family and community members to ensure dealing with senior citizens in the best and most effective manner.

And it was based on facts contained in a number of scientific reports, which proved that “despite the many benefits of the phone, using it at certain times may harm relationships and cause harm to the feelings of important people in our lives.”

Reports indicate that preoccupation with the phone while talking to others while they are immersed in explaining their feelings or problems, or simply while telling a joke or a story, causes them to hurt their feelings, because it makes them feel that they are not appreciated and that their conversation does not receive attention. The advice provided by the authority through its electronic channels on how to take care of senior citizens and to ensure that their feelings are not hurt, is committed to giving them sufficient time to care for them, expressing love to them and showing human feelings towards them, in addition to making sure to visit them constantly, taking into account showing interest and attraction to their speech and opinions during their visit. By listening to them, focusing and not being busy with the phone.