The Community Development Authority in Dubai, coinciding with the International Day of Older Persons, which the world celebrates on the first of October every year, revealed a qualitative shift in the nature of the services it provides to senior citizens, compatible with the current and expected changes in the lifestyle of older people in the country. And their ambitions and aspirations, and with the global trend in enhancing the participation and presence of senior citizens in various societal sectors. This came during a celebration organized by the Authority at the “Thukher” Club in Al Safa Park, which included a group of diverse activities in which senior citizens and a number of government and private agencies participated.

The new methodology is based on six main axes, the first of which is the mental health of senior citizens, enhancing their social interaction, benefiting from their cumulative experience, enhancing economic sustainability, preserving their respect and dignity and enhancing social cohesion in society in general.

The Authority expects that the number of citizens over sixty years of age in Dubai in 2030 will exceed 22,000, which means the necessity of taking this percentage of society members into consideration within sustainable economic plans, and investing in the accumulated expertise and life and practical experiences it possesses.

Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Hessa Bint Issa Buhumaid, said: “The Authority has begun to adopt an integration methodology that aims to meet the needs of senior citizens comprehensively, from integrated social care to social activities and opportunities for empowerment and participation, which helps encourage them to remain active and involved in society with Giving them all the respect, appreciation and priority they deserve, and benefiting from their experience and wisdom, enriches our lives and makes our society more prosperous and diverse,” stressing that a comprehensive integration methodology for senior citizens is a necessary and urgent matter in today’s world.

The Authority revealed that the number of services provided by the Thukher Social Club to senior citizens since its launch exceeded 80,000 services, all of which revolve around the social integration of senior citizens and enhancing their interaction on various occasions.