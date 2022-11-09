The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi reviewed the achievements of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination, which was launched in 2020, by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and highlighted many achievements that had a qualitative social impact in various sectors and fields. With the aim of providing an inclusive and empowering community system for people of determination, it highlighted the achievements made within the axes of the strategy, including “enablers”, “employment”, “education”, “health and rehabilitation”, “social care” and “universal access”.

The event was attended by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and Chairman of the Department of Community Development, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, and the attendees signed the pledge document, confirming their role in making the Emirate of Abu Dhabi an inclusive, ready and empowered city for people of determination.

Al Khaili said that the strategy constituted a qualitative leap in integrating and empowering people of determination, and a model for the concerted efforts of the public and private sectors to provide an inclusive and enabling environment for them. People of determination.

Within the framework of the “Axis of Enablers”, work has been done to implement the strategy, fully activate the governance model with 13 entities, and design an integrated care system for people of determination and their families.

And the implementation of the capacity building program, which aims to build the skills, knowledge and behaviors of the parties involved in implementing the strategy in the field of disability comprehensive development.

The “employment axis” included the completion of the inclusive employment policy for people of determination, the design of an employment path within the employment offices of the Human Resources Authority, and the launch of the “colleagues of determination” program, in partnership with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination.

The “Education Axis” included qualitative initiatives, including the training platform “Empowering Inclusion” to provide vocational training opportunities for educational staff, to enable them to provide quality inclusive education for students of determination.

Within the framework of the “Health and Rehabilitation Axis”, the design of the framework for assessing people of determination with intellectual disabilities, autism and educational disorders has been completed, and the development of the framework for the integrated system for early intervention in childhood has been completed, to ensure the provision of comprehensive and multidisciplinary services for children with disabilities, or those who have disabilities. They have developmental delays, and 19 initiatives were identified to enable and implement the integrated system for early intervention in childhood, in addition to implementing five pilot projects, and holding 16 webinars with expert speakers, to promote continuous learning, and discuss various areas of early intervention, targeting more than 140 government representatives and frontline practitioners.

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination leads the social welfare axis, and many achievements were made during the years 2021 and 2022, such as the completion of the database for people of determination at the emirate level, the launch of the Handbook for Classification of Disabilities, and its circulation to all concerned authorities in the emirate, and its activation with 12 government agencies with a high impact. To ensure the access of people of determination with their various needs to services in these entities, and to work on implementing a smart application for early detection of developmentally delayed children in the early stages of life, and to benefit from the electronic diagnosis and evaluation service to start requesting early intervention, as 2153 cases were evaluated, and 1859 developmental delays were identified. Until this year.

A workshop for 3D printing technology was also developed with the efforts of people of determination, as the workshop produced 3,680 props, which were supplied to strategic partners, and employ eight people of determination with intellectual disabilities, and 10 commercial licenses were issued for people of determination, as part of the participation of people of determination in the virtual market project. My Store” for productive families, the development of a workshop for the manufacture of artificial limbs using the latest technologies and artificial intelligence, the launch of the “Hamm” service initiative for family consultations for people of determination, the sensory rooms project, the opening of a park on the Abu Dhabi Corniche prepared and equipped for people of determination, and the completion of the “I Aspire” project, in partnership with the Authority Together, Aldar Properties, Aldar Education, and the Department of Community Development, a vocational training and transition to employment program designed to support people of determination with intellectual disabilities, to access inclusive work.

With regard to the achievements of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, the infrastructure of Abu Dhabi International Airport has been prepared to receive passengers of people of determination, and to give priority to people of determination on the passenger’s flight by Etihad Airways, and to allocate smart gates, and direct them to a special path at customs in the event of their bags being searched.

Abu Dhabi Ports Group is working on the necessary arrangements and arrangements to ensure an inclusive marine travel experience for people of determination.

universal access

The “Universal Access Axis” witnessed several achievements, led by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Prepared gardens were developed to enhance the integration of people of determination and their families into social life, and to develop accessibility standards for various areas that meet their needs, including residential buildings.

A study has also begun on the possibility of accessing cultural and tourist attractions to identify gaps and development plans, and libraries have implemented 30 programs for people of determination.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority introduces comprehensive access standards and guidelines for people of determination on government websites and the “Tamm” platform.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has finished evaluating the requirements of the games that people of determination play in sports facilities.

Your advisor service

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority provided the “Your Advisor” service to support people of determination in identifying needs and reviewing housing designs plans, and qualified employees to deal with people of determination from the deaf category, with a special path for people of determination, to ensure a faster response in the authority’s call center, and 662 benefited from Citizens of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi who benefited from housing loans from housing packages during the years 2021 and 2022, and 158 of them received residential land grants.

410 housing units were provided in Abu Dhabi to serve people of determination. The project included mosques, commercial complexes, gardens, recreational areas suitable for people of determination, pedestrian paths, bicycle paths and sports games. This year, the Sweihan project was implemented, which will provide 204 housing services for people of determination.