Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with UNICEF, the Motherhood and Childhood Council, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, the Emirati Child Parliament, and Bidaya Media, organized a dialogue session entitled: “The importance of spending quality time with children”, which coincides with the International Children’s Day, which falls on the 20th. November of each year, and it comes under the slogan “A Better Future for Every Child”.

The session was attended by His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, Sarah Shuhail, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa, Bushra Al Mulla, Director General of the Family Welfare Authority, and a number of officials, as well as a group of specialists in the fields of childhood and youth and members of parliament Emirati child.

Dr. Laila Al-Hayyas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the Department of Community Development, said that the UAE attaches great importance to providing an appropriate environment for the care, growth and protection of children, considering children as one of the main pillars of the prosperity of societies. From this standpoint, the Department of Community Development works to design programs and work on policies that focus on the child and the family, emphasizing the essential role that parents play in education and in raising the future generation and instilling values ​​in them from the early childhood stages, in order to qualify them and enable them to face various changes.

She added: It is important for parents to allocate quality time to spend with their children, away from distractions and distractions, and to listen to the children and dialogue with them, as studies have shown that spending quality time with children enhances their academic performance and their psychological health, as well as increases their self-esteem and self-confidence. The most precious gift that parents give to their children is allocating time for them, because it can enhance emotional security and refine the child’s personality.

It is worth mentioning that the Department, as an organizing body for the social sector in Abu Dhabi, has been keen on a continuous basis – since its inception – to prepare quality of life questionnaires that measure the various factors and challenges that affect the family and the child, which is what the work team seeks to develop appropriate solutions in the face of problems or obstacles that stand An obstacle to the happiness, safety and proper upbringing of children within their families, in addition to working on developing policies that contribute to enhancing society’s awareness of child care and protection.