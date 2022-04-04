The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi is working to identify the causes of domestic violence, specifically between spouses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, through a research study that includes seven axes comprising about 20 sub-indicators, through which the community’s opinion is sought. The department stressed the importance of community members’ participation for those at the age of eighteen and above in the research study, to contribute to determining the extent of domestic violence and understanding its root causes, in an effort to develop preventive solutions and appropriate interventions.

The study relied on measuring the assessment of the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi of their exposure to any types of domestic violence, which include physical violence, verbal violence, sexual violence, psychological or moral violence, financial violence, in addition to neglect “by which I meant the continuous failure to provide basic and material needs.”

The study questions included inquiring about information related to gender, age, marital status, nationality, qualification, employment status, place of residence, number of years of residence in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the composition of the current housing in which the participant lives, gender, family, number of family members, and average income.

The questions included measuring the participant’s opinion on the extent of the problem of domestic violence, especially between spouses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the number of people around him who are believed to have been subjected to a form of domestic violence, and the number of people who are believed to have committed a form of domestic violence.

The sub-indicators included a survey of the participants’ opinions about the extent to which they agreed that domestic violence is a private matter and should be addressed within the family environment, and that the extent of the phenomenon of domestic violence is acceptable to some extent, and whether those exposed to a form of domestic violence should resort to the relevant authorities, and whether it is important to conceal cases What violence does the person know about, and what are the best ways to help victims of domestic violence.

While the Department of Community Development confirmed that this study will contribute to identifying the priorities that achieve protection against domestic violence in order to build a cohesive family that forms the nucleus of a society that embraces all its categories, in addition to designing and developing an integrated package of awareness campaigns that instills in families a culture of positive behaviors, noting The results obtained from questionnaires and research studies support the relevant authorities in the social and government sector in developing a series of recommendations and initiatives that will enhance the social development process pursued by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and participate in preparing effective strategies and policies that contribute to supporting family cohesion and stability. .

The department stressed that the data that will be submitted will be confidential, and will be used only for research purposes, which contribute to improving a better quality of life for society as a whole, pointing out that the study is in line with its vision to develop a clear map to enhance family cohesion and protect it from all challenges that would affect negatively in family members. The outputs of the study will contribute to activating the prevention and early intervention system in relation to domestic violence in the emirate.

• The outputs of the study will contribute to activating the prevention and early intervention system in relation to domestic violence in the emirate.



• The sub-indicators included a survey of participants’ opinions on the extent to which they agreed that domestic violence is a private matter.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

