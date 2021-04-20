The Acting Executive Director of the Monitoring and Innovation Sector at the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Leila Al Hayas, stated that the department’s social innovation team is developing a program that brings together the most prominent and important global practices in the field of design and creative thinking, and is followed in various international bodies specialized in this field, and the implementation of the program takes about Three weeks, and it includes, in its first stage, the department’s employees with the aim of providing them with basic tools that contribute to creating creative ideas to face various challenges and issues in society, and providing them with the skills to design problem-solving solutions.

She also indicated that the three best innovative creative solutions will be chosen by the employees, and they will be tried and applied and the impact will be measured, and the second phase will be expanded to include employees of the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. She explained that the department has prepared a descriptive research paper entitled “Uncovering the Potential of Social Innovation”, which aims to highlight the role of social innovation as an important tool in addressing various social challenges in society, and identifying solutions by integrating social sciences with technology.





