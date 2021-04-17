Dubai (Union)

The Ministry of Community Development has adopted an exceptional Ramadan program with qualitative activities, meaningful initiatives and influential programs through social media during the month of Ramadan, as a group of educational and social media sessions have been allocated that enhance communication, interaction and optimism during the holy month, in support of the efforts made in the framework of achieving family stability and community happiness, which It is broadcasted every day and throughout the week on Instagram @mocduae.

During the holy month, the “School of Life” initiative returns in its Ramadan, within the framework of the initiatives presented by the National Program for Happiness and Quality of Life at the Ministry of Community Development, in order to achieve happiness and stability on a family and community scale and in pursuit of a better quality of life for all. The life of community members during the month of Ramadan, in cooperation and coordination with experts in the fields of religious and health awareness, social relations and community participation, through direct broadcasts on the official social media platforms of the program @happyuae on YouTube, Instagram and Podcast.

The Ministry of Community Development 2021 Ramadan program presents several names that stimulate participation and follow-up for various family members, within the framework of targeted initiatives: “Our Ramadan is Not”, “Minutes with Hope”, “Youth and Ramadan”, “Live Collaboration”, “Ramadan Lol”, In addition to the initiative to introduce the community to a number of productive Emirati families’ projects within the framework of food production, which include the activities and programs of the Ministry through social media, the “Ramadan Our Ramadan” episodes presented by Ahmed Abdul Karim, which is a minute-long episode that is presented once a week, every Sunday, and deals with topics: Communicating with families during the month of Ramadan, the schedule of family worship in Ramadan, the importance of volunteering and doing charity, and the relationship of kinship in Ramadan.

The program also includes “Minutes with Hope” episodes presented by the inspirational Dr. Amal Bint Falah Al-Otaibi. They are 20 “audio recording” episodes that are shown on all communication channels and are circulated on WhatsApp. They are advice directed to family members through “wisdom cards”.

Collective Live

As for the “Taalif Live” episodes, they will continue every Wednesday during the month of Ramadan through the Instagram of the Ministry of Community Development, starting with the “Ramadan Reception” by Dr. Ismail Al-Buraimi, then “Your Health in Ramadan” by Shorouk Al-Malki, then the “Mental Health for Children and Adolescents” episode presented by Dr. Ammar Banna.

The Ministry’s Ramadan program, via the means of communication, contains weekly episodes every Friday entitled “Ramadan Lol” lasting one minute and presented by the mother, Khasibeh Al-Dahmani, which deals with: Suhur customs in the past, breakfast customs in the past, Ramadan activities in the past, and how to receive the Eid.

And the food production initiative, which revolves around offering 30 productive families from the food production category to market and promote their food products during the holy month of Ramadan, through social media channels and the ministry’s website, to contribute to increasing their income and promoting their products.

As for the “Youth and Ramadan” seminars, they will be presented weekly in cooperation with the Alif Podcast, which attract poets, content industry owners, illustrators and senior citizens to the puzzle segment.