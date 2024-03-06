The Ministry of Community Development confirmed that the entities permitted to collect donations within the UAE are the charitable organizations authorized to do so by the relevant institutions and authorities, in compliance with Federal Law No. (3) of 2021, regarding the organization of donations, which aims to preserve donors’ funds. Protecting it from exploitation, and ensuring that it reaches its intended recipients safely.

As the month of Ramadan approaches, the Ministry of Community Development called on donors and donors to ensure that the parties receiving their donations (in cash, in kind, or digital) are authorized to collect donations.

She explained that with regard to Ramadan customs and the procedures permitted and prohibited to be practiced with regard to donations, the law allowed the provision of support and aid among members of one family or one neighborhood, with the aim of standing by needy relatives and friends, and there are no restrictions on collecting these donations as long as they are within the permissible and natural limit. Which does not reach the level of work of licensed charities.

The Director of the Department of Public Benefit Associations at the Ministry of Community Development, Muhammad Naqi, said that the Ministry is working diligently to raise the awareness of the Emirati community, regarding the provisions and materials contained in the law, that will protect their money and inform them of the controls and requirements it has approved.

He added that the law spares donors the risk of their donations being exploited to finance terrorism and illegal organizations.

He stressed the importance of verifying donors from entities licensed to collect, receive and provide donations.

Penalties for violators

The violator of the law regulating donations shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine of not less than 200 thousand dirhams and not more than 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties for anyone who collects or receives donations from outside the country, in violation of the controls and procedures in force and trading in donation funds or engaging in speculation with them. Financial, or committing any act that would harm public order, national security, or public morals while collecting, accepting, or providing donations. The penalty shall be doubled in the event of repetition.

Anyone who uses donation funds for purposes other than those for which they were accepted or collected shall be punished with a fine of not less than 150,000 dirhams and not more than 300,000 dirhams, in addition to a fine of not more than 100,000 dirhams for any party calling itself an association, body, or institution. “Charitable or humanitarian.”