Dubai (Union)

The Ministry of Community Development has fulfilled the wishes of 12 orphan children, as part of the initiative “In the Shouf” organized by the ministry to celebrate the orphan day in the Islamic world, which falls on the fifteenth of the blessed month of Ramadan every year.

The initiative “In the Shouf”, which was supervised by the Social Protection Department at the Ministry of Community Development, came within the framework of providing support and assistance to orphaned children. With the aim of introducing joy and happiness to their souls by providing beautiful wishes they dreamed of, and conveying them to them.

The implementation of this initiative comes, in cooperation with the “Emirates Islamic” by providing financial support to buy gifts of wishes, and with the participation of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority – Ajman Center by providing a list of names of orphans “Baraem Al Hilal” who are eligible for support and wish fulfillment.

On the same occasion, the Ministry’s Customer Happiness Centers took the initiative to celebrate the day of an orphan in the Islamic world through the activities of “The Sidr of Wishes, the Eid of an Orphan Child, and Your Joy of Our Joy”, which all included the distribution of gifts to orphaned children, and gifts to enable them to buy their needs of special supplies for the holiday to make them happy and notify them. With joy, and instilled in their hearts, like the rest of their peers.

The Ministry of Community Development celebrates the occasion of Orphan’s Day every year, in cooperation with partners, to confirm the position of the orphan in the heart of society, and to show the extent to which the state and society are keen to provide all the elements that guarantee decent livelihoods for all groups and individuals of society, especially children, and to ensure that they have a future role. An actor in the march of sustainable development.

The Orphan Day in the Islamic world is an annual event that enhances community cohesion, reflects a positive atmosphere of communication, solidarity and interdependence, promotes positive values, and implies joy and happiness in the hearts of orphaned children in particular.